Exclusive JAIC presentation at Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

London, United Kingdom, August 24, 2020 --(



The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center has said that the program can also be used for military readiness, public affairs, supply chain risk analysis and predictive analytics. As AI is increasingly used in defence, public affairs professionals must be equipped to talk about this subject in an accessible, reassuring and informed way.



With that in mind, the Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference will be held in London, on the 18th and 19th November. The event will include the JAIC, as well as many other established military and Social Media experts to explore crucial topics such as recruitment, audience engagement, crisis response tactics and combating fake news.



For interested parties, a £100 discount will be added to the conference price for registrations made by 30th September. Register at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom5



Lieutenant Commander Arlo Abrahamson, Public Affairs Officer, US DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center will be speaking on day-two of the conference on ‘Managing Public Communications for an AI Start-Up in the Department of Defense’ covering:



• Overview of the JAIC, its mission, and activities

• The specific challenges of being a PAO for an AI team: overcoming reservations, combating incorrect assumptions, and spreading the truth

• The need for transparency to build trust with the public

• As AI and robotics become more widely used in the military, what does the communications community need to do to pave the way?



For more information, the full programme is available to download on the website at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom5



Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector

Conference:18th – 19th November 2020

Workshop: 17th November 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: i3 GEN

#MilSocialMedia



For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748

For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



*’Artificial Intelligence Key to Fighting Pandemics’ (National Defense, July 2020) https://www.nationaldefensemagazine.org/articles/2020/7/28/artificial-intelligence-key-to-fighting-pandemics



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/PRcom5



