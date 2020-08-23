Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from Wizard Entertainment, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Six Million Dollar Man, Napoleon Dynamite, Soap Stars Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Borderlands 3, Power Rangers, Bones Stars Also Take the Virtual Stage; Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chats, Recorded Videos, Signed Photos During Events, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

Los Angeles, CA, August 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) brings more "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" featuring stars of iconic franchises across its digital video platforms in the coming days and weeks. On Monday, August 24 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, favorite Soap Opera stars Winsor Harmon, Bryton James, Cady McClain, Cait Fairbanks, Chase Coleman, Melody Anderson and David Gautreaux return to daytime. On Friday, August 28, "Borderlands 3" voice actors Marissa Lenti, Jim Foronda, Martha Harms, Ciaran Strange and Marcus Mauldin begin their group Q&A at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT. Later that day, it's "Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy" with Reggie Rolle, Cerina Vincent and Melody Perkins. On Saturday, August 29, screen legends "The Six Milion Dollar Man" Lee Majors and "The Bionic Woman" Lindsay Wagner reunite at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Rounding out the month are Napoleon Dynamite headliners Jon Heder and Efren Ramirez on Monday, August 31, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.Then next month it's the "Bones" cast, featuring Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, Eric Millegan, Carla Gallo and Ignacio Serricchio, on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.As part of the events, fans across the globe can:Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desiredPurchase an autograph on an 8"x10" photoPricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.Upcoming Wizard World Virtual ExperiencesMonday, August 24, Soap Stars from Daytime TV, Winsor Harmon, Bryton James, Cady McClain, Cait Fairbanks, Chase Coleman, Melody Anderson, David Gautreaux · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PTFriday, August 28, "Borderlands 3," Marissa Lenti, Jim Foronda, Martha Harms, Ciaran Strange, Marcus Mauldin · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PTFriday, August 28, "Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy," Reggie Rolle, Cerina Vincent, Melody Perkins · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PTSaturday, August 29, "Six Million Dollar Man & The Bionic Woman," Lee Majors, Lindsay Wagner · 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PTMonday, August 31, "Napoleon Dynamite," Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PTSunday, Sept. 13, "Bones," Michaela Conlin, T.J. Thyne, Tamara Taylor, Eric Millegan, Carla Gallo, Ignacio Serricchio · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PTAbout Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm's ConTv.The 2020-21 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022

www.wizardworld.com

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022



www.wizardworld.com



