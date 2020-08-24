Press Releases Kahana & Feld Press Release

Receive press releases from Kahana & Feld: By Email RSS Feeds: Tami G. Vail, Esq., Joins Kahana Feld as the Managing Partner of Its New San Diego Office

Irvine, CA, August 24, 2020 --(



“Tami is the ideal person to open and lead our San Diego office,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Kahana Feld Co-Founder and Chair of the firm’s Construction Law and General Liability practice groups. “Tami is a team player, a leader, and someone that others look up to. She also has a proven track record of obtaining superb results for clients and has developed a stellar reputation practicing in San Diego courts. Her presence will further bolster the firm’s ability to represent clients throughout California.”



“I am thrilled to join Kahana Feld, and believe in their core values of being Upstanding, Outstanding, and Understanding.” Ms. Vail explained. “I wanted to join a firm that would allow me to service clients throughout California, and to join with colleagues that share my values and want to work together to make sure our clients get the best representation possible, whether they are sued in San Diego, Los Angeles, or northern California.”



Ms. Vail has more than 15 years of experience representing businesses and governmental entities in personal injury, wrongful death, construction, and employment matters. Ms. Vail received her B.A. from San Diego State University and her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law. In addition to being a superstar attorney, Ms. Vail is also an active volunteer in her children’s schools and with non-profits that provide food and resources to underprivileged families.



About Kahana Feld

Kahana & Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com. Irvine, CA, August 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Tami G. Vail, Esq., has joined the firm as the Managing Partner of our new San Diego office. Ms. Vail was most recently a Partner at Liedle, Larson & Vail, and is an outstanding “AV” preeminent rated trial attorney with a deep understanding of San Diego and its courts.“Tami is the ideal person to open and lead our San Diego office,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Kahana Feld Co-Founder and Chair of the firm’s Construction Law and General Liability practice groups. “Tami is a team player, a leader, and someone that others look up to. She also has a proven track record of obtaining superb results for clients and has developed a stellar reputation practicing in San Diego courts. Her presence will further bolster the firm’s ability to represent clients throughout California.”“I am thrilled to join Kahana Feld, and believe in their core values of being Upstanding, Outstanding, and Understanding.” Ms. Vail explained. “I wanted to join a firm that would allow me to service clients throughout California, and to join with colleagues that share my values and want to work together to make sure our clients get the best representation possible, whether they are sued in San Diego, Los Angeles, or northern California.”Ms. Vail has more than 15 years of experience representing businesses and governmental entities in personal injury, wrongful death, construction, and employment matters. Ms. Vail received her B.A. from San Diego State University and her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law. In addition to being a superstar attorney, Ms. Vail is also an active volunteer in her children’s schools and with non-profits that provide food and resources to underprivileged families.About Kahana FeldKahana & Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com. Contact Information Kahana & Feld LLP

Carl Katz

949-812-4781



kahanafeld.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Kahana & Feld