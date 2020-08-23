The Re-Warp Collection from Concertex

Press Releases Concertex Press Release

Northvale, NJ, August 23, 2020 --(



Collection highlights include digitally printed vinyl upholstery patterns (Warp and Plume), a beautiful performance velvet (Spectra), and two polyurethane designs that are profound in style and construction (Manta and Contour). The entire collection offers an array of fashion-forward hues and soft, welcoming neutrals. Brilliant colors of navy, calming celadon tones, and vivid shades of coral expand upon the mod color offerings within the Concertex line. Performance driven, the collection accommodates the softness and durability needed in healthcare design, is edgy enough for hospitality projects, and carefully color curated for everything in-between.



The designs within the fall 2020 Re-Warp collection take coated fabrics to a new, achievable level of beauty – only previously found in the elegant aesthetics of a woven.



About the Company:

Michela Olzen

201-750-3460



concertex.com



