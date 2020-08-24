Ige Johnson Awarded Membership in RE/MAX Hall of Fame

Press Releases Ige Johnson Press Release

Ige Johnson, RE/MAX Generation Humble, was awarded membership in the RE/MAX Hall of Fame for earning more than $1 million in commissions during her career with RE/MAX.

Humble, TX, August 24, 2020 --



The prestigious Hall of Fame award celebrates the most exceptional sales professionals during their careers with RE/MAX. Johnson’s real estate sales have exceeded $30,000,000 to over 200 clients since RE/MAX Generation was established. She was formally acknowledged during the 2017 RE/MAX of Texas State Convention as RE/MAX of Texas Rookie Franchise Office of the Year for being one of the fastest growing offices in the State of Texas.



With more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry, Johnson ascribes her success to her core values: delivering high-quality client experience through integrity, professionalism, and a result-driven approach. Among Johnson’s achievements with RE/MAX are: Platinum Club Team 2017, 2018, and 2019 and RE/MAX Top 500 in the State of Texas.



Outside of the franchise, Johnson has also been recognized as one of Houston’s Top 30 Influential Women 2017, 20 Under 40 Rising Stars in Real Estate 2017, Expertise’s Best Real Estate Agents in Houston 2019, and Houston Agent Magazine Who’s Who in Residential Real Estate 2020.



“I have worked with Ige for years and watched her grow into this amazing leader. Ultimately, it all boils down to hard work! Her work ethic is phenomenal and there is no task too large or small. Her efforts are never marginal; yet, she performs on an exceptional level," said Toyia Chenevert-Henderson, a realtor for RE/MAX Generation.



Aside from being a real estate broker and owner of RE/MAX Generation, Johnson is also the owner of several small businesses including: Dynasty Partners, Glo Beauty Bar & Suites, and The Crown Kollection.



Johnson is also a firm advocate of gender and racial equality and provides opportunities for women of all races to succeed. She proudly leads The Ige Johnson Group, a team of high-achieving women in real estate. She also provides business and life coaching for aspiring entrepreneurs.



Ige Johnson, ABR, ALHS, CNE, SRES, owner of RE/MAX Generation in Humble, TX, has achieved membership in the exclusive RE/MAX ® Hall of Fame for earning more than $1 million in commissions during the course of her career with the top real estate franchise.

281-846-8796



https://igejohnson.com/



