PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
On Vacation Doctor, LLC

Press Release

Receive press releases from On Vacation Doctor, LLC: By Email RSS Feeds:

Especially in These COVID-19 Times – On Vacation Doctor, LLC Has the Solution for You to Travel with Peace of Mind


On Vacation Doctor provides the traveling public with English speaking doctors the whole world over as well as the local 911 equivalent number, fire, police, ambulance and the USA 24 hour embassy emergency number.

Phoenix, AZ, August 24, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On Vacation Doctor, LLC, following the publication of their website www.onvacationdoctor.com launched its applications on the Apple Store and Google Play. Its president, Jorge Cordova says, “I want people to travel safely, when it is safe to do so and have great resources at their disposal during their travels.”

On Vacation Doctor, is a leading application “app” providing international travelers with peace of mind when traveling. On Vacation Doctor is proud to announce the acceptance and go-live of the On Vacation Doctor app on the Apple Store and Google Play. This is a milestone for the company and a continued commitment to international travelers to make traveling safer by providing access to a directory of English speaking doctors and local emergency numbers for every country as well as 24 hour US Embassy emergency numbers.

“Giving families, solo travelers and the business community Peace of Mind while traveling overseas takes the worrying about medical issues out and makes the trip more enjoyable,” said Jorge Cordova, CEO of On Vacation Doctor. “Without having to worry about communicating or finding resources in a foreign country, in a foreign language with foreign sounding names, On Vacation Doctor let’s you enjoy your trip and opens up travel to new people.” On Vacation Doctor wants you to travel, so it strives to make international travel more enjoyable by taking the worrying out of medical issues.

To learn more and for immediate press availability - visit find them on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Please visit their website: www.onvacationdoctor.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/onvacationdoctorllc
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/onvacationdoctorllc
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/onvacationdoctor

Contact: Jorge Cordova, CEO for immediate press availability and more information.

Email: Jorge@onvacationdoctor.com Telephone: (928) 380-3969
Contact Information
On Vacation Doctor, LLC
Jorge Cordova
928-380-3969
Contact
www.onvacationdoctor.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from On Vacation Doctor, LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help