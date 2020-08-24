Especially in These COVID-19 Times – On Vacation Doctor, LLC Has the Solution for You to Travel with Peace of Mind

Phoenix, AZ, August 24, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- On Vacation Doctor, LLC, following the publication of their website www.onvacationdoctor.com launched its applications on the Apple Store and Google Play. Its president, Jorge Cordova says, “I want people to travel safely, when it is safe to do so and have great resources at their disposal during their travels.”
On Vacation Doctor, is a leading application “app” providing international travelers with peace of mind when traveling. On Vacation Doctor is proud to announce the acceptance and go-live of the On Vacation Doctor app on the Apple Store and Google Play. This is a milestone for the company and a continued commitment to international travelers to make traveling safer by providing access to a directory of English speaking doctors and local emergency numbers for every country as well as 24 hour US Embassy emergency numbers.
“Giving families, solo travelers and the business community Peace of Mind while traveling overseas takes the worrying about medical issues out and makes the trip more enjoyable,” said Jorge Cordova, CEO of On Vacation Doctor. “Without having to worry about communicating or finding resources in a foreign country, in a foreign language with foreign sounding names, On Vacation Doctor let’s you enjoy your trip and opens up travel to new people.” On Vacation Doctor wants you to travel, so it strives to make international travel more enjoyable by taking the worrying out of medical issues.
To learn more and for immediate press availability - visit find them on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Please visit their website: www.onvacationdoctor.com
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/onvacationdoctorllc
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/onvacationdoctorllc
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/onvacationdoctor
Contact: Jorge Cordova, CEO for immediate press availability and more information.
Email: Jorge@onvacationdoctor.com Telephone: (928) 380-3969