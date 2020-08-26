4 Benefits of Attending SMi Group’s Virtual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Key benefits to attend this year’s Air Mission Planning & Support conference, now remote access only.

London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2020 --(



With less than 7 weeks until the event, top-level military and government figures are preparing their latest presentations on topics such as (pre)flight data management, multi-domain command and control, operating in a degraded environment, 5th generation integration and much more.



For those interested in attending, delegate registrations are £499, while Military and Government personnel can join free of charge at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom13



4 Benefits of the Virtual Event



- Live and On-Demand speaker content: Delegates will be able to watch live speaking sessions as well as connect with other attendees live and on-demand to hear the latest strategies and case studies from your market.

- Network with all event attendees: Queries will be answered promptly from all attendees, as well as real-time networking opportunities with delegates, speakers and sponsors.

- Exhibit & Visit Virtual Roundtables: Sponsors can set up customized booths including brochures, videos, and presentations for attendees to add to their swag bags.

- Host/Join Meetings & Socials: Attendees will have the option to join preferred speaking sessions with speakers and sponsors via the inbuilt Zoom functionality to effectively communicate with the audience via instant polls as well as posting live questions to the audience.



Programme Overview



October’s programme proudly comprises of a holistic agenda where delegates will have the opportunity to learn from key speakers around the world at the virtual roundtables. Delegates will hear from international speakers from: Belgium, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, Sweden, UK, USA and more. See below the updated list of Speakers and Sponsors for the event in October.



Speakers for 2020:



Group Captain James Beck, Station Commander, RAF Marham

Colonel Didier Di Giovanni, Air Component, Division Support, Belgian Air Component

Colonel Carl-Fredrik Edström, Chief of Operations Swedish Air Force, Swedish Air Force

Colonel Mark Lachapelle, Commander, Royal Canadian Air Force

Colonel Giovanni Luongo, 3rd Wing Commander, Italian Air Force

Colonel Bruno Paupy, Deputy Chief - Plans Division, French Air Force

Colonel David F. Radomski, Director, US Air Force

Colonel Antonio Vivolo, Air Staff, Plans and Transformation Office, Section Head Air Cap, Italian Air Force

Lieutenant Colonel Tibor Balla, Chief of INTEL, Hungarian Defence Force 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base

Lieutenant Colonel Aarron S. Cornine, Branch Chief, HQ ACC/A3C

Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Jones, Program Manager, US Department of Defense

Captain Ray Reeves, Assistant Director of Operations / Joint Terminal Attack Controller Evaluator, 13th Air Support Operations Squadron

Flight Lieutenant Peter Smiley, Puma Evaluator Pilot, JHC RWOETU

Mr Kay Averhoff, Manager Mission Support Systems, Airbus Defence and Space

Mr Bob Daisley, Group Captain Ret’d, R M Daisley Consulting Limited

Mr Kenneth L Kash, Chief Combat Air Forces, United States Air Force

Mr Paul Spedding, Head Pre Sales Defence, BAE Systems

Mr Thomas Vincotte, FCAS Senior Operational Advisor, Airbus Defence and Space SaS



Registrations placed by delegates will be £499 will have access to the early bird discount and save £200: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom13



Air Mission Planning and Support

6th – 7th October 2020

Virtual Conference



Sponsored by:

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogical



For sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748



For delegate queries please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PRcom13



