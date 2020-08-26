Tontine Trust Partners with Westerbrink to Launch Pan-European Lifetime Income Pension in 27 Countries

Press Releases Tontine Trust Press Release

Dublin, Ireland, August 26, 2020 --



Founder and CEO of Tontine Trust, Dean McClelland said, “The new Pan-European Personal Pension regulations enable us to deliver a whole new generation of affordable lifetime income products that are precision engineered to address the actual requirements of savers & retirees. Through partnering with expert consultancies such as Westerbrink we significantly enhance our ability to handle the regional nuances that we will encounter as we roll-out our products across the currently fragmented EU pensions market.



"We are especially delighted to work with Prof. Dr. Hans van Meerten and Jorik Van Zanden, LL.M.



"Hans is professor of European Pensions Law at Utrecht University, a member of European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPAs) expert committees and as a leading advocate for pension sector reform is often able to foresee the evolution of the pension industry years ahead.



"Jorik recently started at Westerbrink next to his role as PhD researcher at Utrecht University. Before joining Westerbrink, Jorik worked at an international asset manager and the European Parliament, where he worked on the Pan-European Personal Pension (PEPP) regulation. He will be working closely with Tontine Trust in an advisory role as a pan-European pensions strategist.”



John Westerbrink, Founder and CEO of Westerbrink said, "We are delighted to assist Tontine Trust in their ambitions to become a leading pan-European pensions provider."



About Tontine Trust



Tontine Trust is a Fintech providing lifetime income retirement products which are custom engineered to address the precise needs of 75 Million retirement age savers across Europe.



In addition to the MyTontine B2C platform, Tontine Trust enables financial partners such as banks, fintechs, and governments to offer next generation retirement income products to consumers in compliance with the new Pan-European Personal Pension regulations.



Tel: +353 (0)818 37 00 60

Web: https://tontine.com

Email: prosper@tontinetrust.com



About Westerbrink



With strong links to the EU and unrivalled knowledge of European pensions, Westerbrink has established itself as a leader in European pension law, strategy and risk, and is a trusted advisor to a large number of governments, corporations, and many of Europe’s leading financial institutions.



Tel: +31 (0)88 400 3500

Web: https://westerbrink.net

