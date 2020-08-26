Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Virtual Platform Updates for Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020

SMi reports: Key benefits for the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Virtual conference.

London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2020 --(



Key reasons as to attend this year’s Virtual Access only conference:



For Sponsors



Sponsors would be able to showcase their latest products and developments at the virtual stand. Sponsors can also update their team profiles, host meetings, webinars, distribute documentation and videos for attendees to download and add to their swag bags, connect with attendees and invite key opinion leaders to social networking meetings, webinars, round tables or drinks receptions.



For Attendees



Attendees are given the opportunity to update their personal profile as well as collaborate with other attendees. The virtual platform also lets attendees to manage their own personal agenda as well as book meetings and attend round tables and receptions. There will also be various documentation available to download and add to their personal swag bag.



For Speakers



The SMi portal will allow speakers to continue to remotely connect and share content with attendees. The Platform can be easily navigated through a laptop and/or desktop and displays the attendees of the session either on live or on demand. Other benefits include communicating with the audience via instant polls as well as posting live questions to the audience.



Delegate registrations are for only £499, while Military and Government personnel can join free of charge at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom11



Agenda Overview



On the run up to the event, there will be a well-rounded agenda, in which key military and government personnel from around the world are preparing their most up-to-date presentations on regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities.



Confirmed Speakers:



Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD

Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech MoD

Colonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Spanish MoD

Lieutenant Colonel Jan Drozd, Assistant Professor, University of Defence

Brigadier General (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Director, IMP Castle Associates Limited

Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Army

Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine Romanian Land Forces

Mr Mario Blokken, Head of the Permanent Secretariat, European Army Interoperability Centre - Finabel

Mr Robert Elvish, Programme Manager, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)

Colonel Bernd Prill, Chief of Armoured Forces Training Division, German Armed Forces

Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer, Estonian Defence Forces

Lieutenant Colonel Ralf Linne LTC, Further Development of armoured troops - Branch II 1, Bundeswehr

Lieutenant Colonel Vojko Sotlar, Chief of Infantry Combat Development Section, Slovenian Army General Staff

Major General Patrick Donahoe, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence US Army



Confirmed Sponsors:



Rheinmetall Defence – Gold Sponsor



Rheinmetall Defence is Europe’s foremost supplier of defence and security technology and a longstanding partner of the armed forces. Rheinmetall Defence products set the global standard for excellence in a wide array of disciplines: from vehicle, force protection and weapon systems to infantry equipment and air defence, and from network-enabled warfare capabilities to electro-optics and simulation technology.



Sponsors & Exhibitors



General Dynamics European Land Systems



GDELS is the European business unit of the American Company, General Dynamics Corporation. At present, the company employs roughly 2,500 workers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania and Denmark. Their products include heavy armored wheeled and tracked vehicles, amphibious bridge and ferry systems, as well as repair, maintenance and servicing of military vehicles.



Milrem Robotics



Milrem Robotics is an Estonian defence industry company with the primary focus of manufacturing unmanned ground vehicles, developing robotic warfare solutions and performing concept of operations and doctrine level warfare analysis.

Join us for Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused Armoured Vehicles meeting and gain valuable insight from our growing sponsor line up for this highly sought-after event.



To register and view the full agenda with the speaker line up, the brochure is available at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom11



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 2020

12th – 13th October 2020

Virtual Conference only



Proudly sponsored by:

Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall Defence

Sponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem Robotics

To sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748



Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SMi Group’s Future Armoured Central and Eastern Europe Conference will return for it’s 6th year as a virtual event. Delegates can share, connect, communicate and network with all attending over the course of 2 days.Key reasons as to attend this year’s Virtual Access only conference:For SponsorsSponsors would be able to showcase their latest products and developments at the virtual stand. Sponsors can also update their team profiles, host meetings, webinars, distribute documentation and videos for attendees to download and add to their swag bags, connect with attendees and invite key opinion leaders to social networking meetings, webinars, round tables or drinks receptions.For AttendeesAttendees are given the opportunity to update their personal profile as well as collaborate with other attendees. The virtual platform also lets attendees to manage their own personal agenda as well as book meetings and attend round tables and receptions. There will also be various documentation available to download and add to their personal swag bag.For SpeakersThe SMi portal will allow speakers to continue to remotely connect and share content with attendees. The Platform can be easily navigated through a laptop and/or desktop and displays the attendees of the session either on live or on demand. Other benefits include communicating with the audience via instant polls as well as posting live questions to the audience.Delegate registrations are for only £499, while Military and Government personnel can join free of charge at: http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom11Agenda OverviewOn the run up to the event, there will be a well-rounded agenda, in which key military and government personnel from around the world are preparing their most up-to-date presentations on regional focuses for adopting and integrating new capabilities.Confirmed Speakers:Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoDColonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech MoDColonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Spanish MoDLieutenant Colonel Jan Drozd, Assistant Professor, University of DefenceBrigadier General (Ret’d) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Director, IMP Castle Associates LimitedMajor General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech ArmyBrigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine Romanian Land ForcesMr Mario Blokken, Head of the Permanent Secretariat, European Army Interoperability Centre - FinabelMr Robert Elvish, Programme Manager, NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA)Colonel Bernd Prill, Chief of Armoured Forces Training Division, German Armed ForcesMajor Eero Aija, Commanding Officer, Estonian Defence ForcesLieutenant Colonel Ralf Linne LTC, Further Development of armoured troops - Branch II 1, BundeswehrLieutenant Colonel Vojko Sotlar, Chief of Infantry Combat Development Section, Slovenian Army General StaffMajor General Patrick Donahoe, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence US ArmyConfirmed Sponsors:Rheinmetall Defence – Gold SponsorRheinmetall Defence is Europe’s foremost supplier of defence and security technology and a longstanding partner of the armed forces. Rheinmetall Defence products set the global standard for excellence in a wide array of disciplines: from vehicle, force protection and weapon systems to infantry equipment and air defence, and from network-enabled warfare capabilities to electro-optics and simulation technology.Sponsors & ExhibitorsGeneral Dynamics European Land SystemsGDELS is the European business unit of the American Company, General Dynamics Corporation. At present, the company employs roughly 2,500 workers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania and Denmark. Their products include heavy armored wheeled and tracked vehicles, amphibious bridge and ferry systems, as well as repair, maintenance and servicing of military vehicles.Milrem RoboticsMilrem Robotics is an Estonian defence industry company with the primary focus of manufacturing unmanned ground vehicles, developing robotic warfare solutions and performing concept of operations and doctrine level warfare analysis.Join us for Central and Eastern Europe’s most focused Armoured Vehicles meeting and gain valuable insight from our growing sponsor line up for this highly sought-after event.To register and view the full agenda with the speaker line up, the brochure is available at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom11Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference 202012th – 13th October 2020Virtual Conference onlyProudly sponsored by:Gold Sponsor: Rheinmetall DefenceSponsors & Exhibitors: General Dynamics, Milrem RoboticsTo sponsor or exhibit at Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2020, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0)207 827 6748Register online or contact James Hitchen for delegate registration enquiries on +44 (0) 207 827 6054About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Carina Gozo

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/PRcom11



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend