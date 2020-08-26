New 2020-2021 Enclosure Hardware Catalogue and Supplement from EMKA UK

Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

EMKA UK’s new 2020/2021 Main Catalogue covers their comprehensive range of ingenious locking technology for cabinets and enclosures, demonstrating their commitment to the arena of industrial hardware components.

As a quick companion reference where customers need only an easy update, EMKA also provide an EMKA Catalogue Supplement 2020 - for the previous 2018/2019 main catalogue which shows new products added during 2019/2020 – these include quarter turns for quick fit assembly without tools, compression latches for vibration resistance, quarter turns for hygiene areas (to EHEDGE requirements), plugs and covers, as well as significant new swinghandle and lifthandle programs.

Many new hinges are included in the supplement for flush and protruding doors, along with new gasket sealing sections in resistant EPDM which offer a quick way to seal an enclosure or cabinet against ingress of dust and water.



