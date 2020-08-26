Church of Scientology Nashville Continues to Share Resources from the Stay Well Center

Press Releases Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre... Press Release

The Churches of Scientology Disaster Response are known for helping communities during times of emergency.

Nashville, TN, August 26, 2020 --(



Nashville, TN, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As 2020 continues into Fall, communities are coming together, even while staying apart by utilizing resources to Stay Well and healthy. The Church of Scientology found it extremely important to help, but in a virtual way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Church of Scientology International created the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center at scientology.org/staywell. According to the website, "An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure. This resource center was created to provide basic information about what you can do to help keep yourself and others well. All materials, including booklets and signage, are downloadable. We encourage you to use and share this information with others. Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together."

Videos and downloadable resources on How to Keep Yourself and Others Well are available on the website. There are now almost two dozen short, easy-to-watch videos dedicated to helping prevent the spread of illness and keep everyone safe and healthy. Videos on the resource center include Why Prevention is Important, How to Wear Face Masks, How to Use Gloves, and more.

On the Scientology.org/StayWell page, a booklet is available for digital download, and there are many more tips including how to properly put on a mask and how to properly sanitize. "By following the guidelines and precautions in this booklet, you can help prevent the spread of illness and maintain a healthy environment."

"These tips are very helpful to the community right now," says Julie Brinker who oversees Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville, "By using this information we can slow the spread of COVID-19 and help many people stay healthy."

For more information or to learn more, visit Scientology.org/StayWell.

Contact Information
Church of Scientology Celebrity Centre Nashville

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.scientology.org



