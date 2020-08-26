PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Portion of Saint Louis Closet Co.’s Sales Planned for Foster Care


Maplewood, MO, August 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Saint Louis Closet Co. announced that they will be allocating a percentage of gross sales throughout September for their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause. Each month, the custom closet manufacturer chooses a nonprofit organization and they have officially selected Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition as their next recipient.

The donation will be used to support the nonprofit’s mission to create permanency in foster children’s lives by recruiting and supporting foster and adoptive families in the St. Louis metropolitan area. During 2019 alone, they were able to assist 11,669 children and families.

“In a time of uncertainty, it is comforting to know that we have the partnership of Saint Louis Closet Co.,” said Natasha Leonard, director of external relations for the Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition. “This allows the coalition to carry out much-needed programs for keeping families together as we navigate these hard times.”

Foster & Adoptive Care Coalition has served 1,200 additional foster, adoptive, and guardianship families so far this year through their Coalition CareLine. They have also engaged volunteers and donors to distribute 1,075 masks and 2,800 clothing items to foster, adoptive, and guardianship families – keeping children and caregivers safe.

For more information, please visit https://www.foster-adopt.org/.

About Saint Louis Closet Co.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

For more information on Saint Louis Closet Co., please visit www.stlouisclosetco.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Contact Information
Saint Louis Closet Co.
Jennifer Williams
314-781-9000
Contact
www.stlouisclosetco.com

