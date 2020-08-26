Operation Food Search Collects 53,000 Pounds of Food

Press Releases Operation Food Search Press Release

Nonprofit's 10th annual Shop Out Hunger Day efforts equate to more than 145,000 meals for the area.

Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. St. Louis, MO, August 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently hosted its 10th annual Shop Out Hunger Day and collected more than 53,000 pounds of food. The event also collected nearly $14,500 in monetary donations, which includes a $5,000 donation from Schnucks. The total donation, which is valued at $103,963, will provide 145,492 meals to the community. That means 42,200 individuals will be fed for one entire day.Shop Out Hunger Day is a summertime event designed to alleviate the area’s food insecurity. The region-wide food drive helps restock the shelves of both OFS’s distribution center and its 220 community food partner agencies. This year OFS partnered with more than 100 locally owned grocery stores, including Schnucks and Straub’s, to collect non-perishable food items and donations that will stay in each store’s community.OFS also teamed up with numerous community partners for the annual event including the Community Council of St. Charles, Jefferson County Hunger Task Force, and Franklin County Hunger Task Force."At Schnucks, we are committed to leveraging our business expertise to help communities and organizations, like Operation Food Search, fight food insecurity and hunger," said Schnucks Director of Corporate External Relations Schron Jackson. "As they always have during our 20-year Shop Out Hunger partnership with OFS, Schnucks customers responded generously once again this year when asked to help those in their communities in need."“Straub’s was proud to partner again with Operation Food Search for its Shop Out Hunger Day, which was even more relevant this year based upon the heightened food insecurity due to the ongoing pandemic,” said Bill Hussey, Straub’s Forsyth Store Manager. “As a company that has served the region for nearly 120 years, we are extremely appreciative of our customer’s support for those who need food assistance.”Founded in 1981, Operation Food Search (OFS) is a hunger relief organization that provides food and nutrition education. With a strategic focus aimed at ending childhood hunger, OFS empowers families with a range of programs and services proven to reduce food insecurity and increase access to healthy and affordable food. The agency helps feed more than 200,000 individuals on a monthly basis – one-third of which are children – through a network of 330 community partners in 31 Missouri and Illinois counties. For more information, call (314) 726-5355. Contact Information Operation Food Search

