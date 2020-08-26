Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Hall Building Products, Inc. and Reddi Industries, Inc.

Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Tampa, FL, August 26, 2020 --



Hall Building Products provides an array of building supplies to commercial and residential works, primarily servicing customers in Oklahoma and the northern Texas region.



Reddi Industries is a Wichita, Kansas based home and commercial services company that added Hall Building Products to its growing business portfolio and geographical reach.



Zack Stevens, co-owner of Reddi Industries, Inc. stated, “Oliver with Benchmark recently helped us with a multi-state business acquisition. Throughout the entire process, Oliver did a great job keeping the deal moving and communicating with us on updates. There are obstacles in every acquisition we have completed and this one was no exception. Oliver helped us work through those to the finish line. I’d highly recommend Oliver and Benchmark.”



Benchmark International Transaction Director Anthony Hernandez noted, “The Benchmark International team is delighted to have facilitated the sale of Hall Building Products, Inc. to Reddi Industries, Inc. Reddi Industries, a family-owned and operated professional home and commercial services company, proved to be the perfect buyer for Hall Building Products, Inc. The Benchmark International team did an excellent job bringing Reddi Industries to the table to execute a swift transaction with the seller.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



