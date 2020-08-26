Three in SBBO’s Dallas Office Named to 2021 Best Lawyers® List

Press Releases Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP Press Release

Three attorneys in the Dallas office of Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP have been named to the list of The Best Lawyers in America 2021.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers has published its list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.



The attorneys on the Best Lawyers list, year first selected, and the practice areas for which they are being recognized are:



- John C. Leininger (2021) - Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

- F. John Podvin (2014) - Financial Services Regulation Law

- Kevin T. Schutte (2021) - Commercial Litigation



Podvin was also previously named a “Lawyer of the Year” for Financial Services Regulation Law in 2014 and 2019. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored in this way, making this accolade particularly noteworthy.



About Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP

With offices in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas, Shapiro Bieging Barber Otteson LLP is a law firm committed to providing its clients with knowledgeable, responsive and cost-effective representation in the areas of financial services, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, corporate structuring, insolvency, and insurance coverage. Founded in 2001 by former partners of national and regional law firms, the firm provides financial institutions, companies, and individuals with legal counsel in a broad range of commercial litigation, business, and regulatory matters. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized nationally for their industry-leading work.



About Best Lawyers

Andrew Laing

303-894-3130



www.sbbolaw.com



