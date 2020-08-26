PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Release

 
The MOB Nation

Press Release

MOBCON, the One-of-a-Kind Conference for Mom Business Owners, September 27 & 28, 2020


The MOB Nation, the national alliance of Mom Owned Businesses presents MOBCON.

San Diego, CA, August 26, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The MOB Nation, a professional association for women who balance motherhood and owning a business, has moved its national conference to the virtual space this year over concerns around COVID and safety.

The conference may be online, but the experience will still be something special:

* Diverse lineup of over 20 speakers covering topics from social media to intellectual property to how to self publish a book to writing a family mission statement.
* Opportunities to network virtually
* Breakout rooms for connecting
* Vision board sessions, morning yoga, and more

MOBCON, sponsored by Works Learning, will allow mom business owners to connect and grow their business - even during the COVID pandemic.

The MOB Nation began in 2012 in Portland, Oregon and has grown to a nationwide association with over 500 businesses listed in the searchable member directory.

"The MOB is a national movement, changing the face of networking. Balancing both motherhood and business requires a special level of support. We are more than networking- this is support, education and powerful connection," said Aria Leighty, CEO & founder of The MOB Nation.

MOB Nation programming and resources include in-person and virtual meetups across the country, monthly MOB Talks (educational webinars), online forums, and MOBCON.

Learn more about MOBCON 2020 at www.mobcon.co

Those interested in networking with moms who own businesses can find upcoming event information at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/virtual-meetups-20106574649

To reach The MOB Nation, go to themobnation.com or email gwen@themobnation.com

About The MOB Nation
The MOB is the leading national community where women who juggle motherhood and running a business go to connect, network, collaborate, and grow their business.
Contact Information
The MOB Nation
Gwen Montoya
503-475-0784
Contact
www.themobnation.com

