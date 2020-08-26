MOBCON, the One-of-a-Kind Conference for Mom Business Owners, September 27 & 28, 2020

Press Releases The MOB Nation Press Release

The MOB Nation, the national alliance of Mom Owned Businesses presents MOBCON.

San Diego, CA, August 26, 2020 --



The conference may be online, but the experience will still be something special:



* Diverse lineup of over 20 speakers covering topics from social media to intellectual property to how to self publish a book to writing a family mission statement.

* Opportunities to network virtually

* Breakout rooms for connecting

* Vision board sessions, morning yoga, and more



MOBCON, sponsored by Works Learning, will allow mom business owners to connect and grow their business - even during the COVID pandemic.



The MOB Nation began in 2012 in Portland, Oregon and has grown to a nationwide association with over 500 businesses listed in the searchable member directory.



"The MOB is a national movement, changing the face of networking. Balancing both motherhood and business requires a special level of support. We are more than networking- this is support, education and powerful connection," said Aria Leighty, CEO & founder of The MOB Nation.



MOB Nation programming and resources include in-person and virtual meetups across the country, monthly MOB Talks (educational webinars), online forums, and MOBCON.



Learn more about MOBCON 2020 at www.mobcon.co



Those interested in networking with moms who own businesses can find upcoming event information at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/virtual-meetups-20106574649



To reach The MOB Nation, go to themobnation.com or email gwen@themobnation.com



About The MOB Nation

Gwen Montoya

503-475-0784



www.themobnation.com



