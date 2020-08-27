Registration Opens for Mobile Deployable Communications 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: The 14th annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference will convene in Lisbon, Portugal on the 27th and 28th January 2021.

Lisbon, Portugal, August 27, 2020 --(



Registration is now open: the biggest early bird discount is only available until Wednesday 30th September. Book early to save £400 at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom1



As adversaries evolve, deployable communications need to develop stronger resilience in order to withstand the challenges associated with electronic warfare. Militaries must especially focus on the protection of communications in degraded environments as ever more complex electronic warfare technologies are deployed.



This annual military conference will bring together leading program managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders from Europe and further afield to explore the latest developments in communications technology and the challenges associated with electronic warfare.



Mobile Deployable Communications 2021 will feature exclusive briefings from key regional partners and their international allies. Just some of the many presentations at the conference include:



1) The Portuguese Approach to Mobile CIS



· Capability management per the 2014 PRT DoD capability planning directive

· C2S as an enabler: command post, mobile and low echelon use of Army C2

· Robust and resilient tactical DCIS – maintaining FMN compliance for deployable forces

· GRC-525 tactical communications radio – working with EID to deliver the SDR by 2023



Brigadier General Bento Soares, Director CIS, Portuguese Army



2) Supporting NATO Operations Through Deployed Communications



· An introduction to the work of NATO SHAPE and its role in supporting European forces

· Where CIS can support coalition operations and utilising ad hoc networks for rapid response

· How FMN is enabling interoperability and standardising CIS for partner nations

· Concluding comments and thoughts on future requirements



Brigadier General Pantelis Arapis, Assistant Chief of Staff ACOS J6 Cyberspace, NATO SHAPE



3) Tactical Edge Networking Towards Digital Integration (Interoperability 2.0)



· An update on the DEU/NLD TEN Program

· Towards product delivery and realizing benefi ts Spiral Zero (2023)

· Amplifying interoperability through FMN Tactical Edge Syndicate



Colonel Robert Miedema, Program Manager FOXTROT and NLD Program Lead TEN, Netherlands MoD



The event brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom1



Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

Conference: 27th – 28th January 2021

Half-day Pre-conference Focus Day: 26th January 2021

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Sponsored by: Glenair and Inmarsat



Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at Mobile Deployable Communications 2021, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk. Contact Information SMi Group

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.mobiledeployable.com/prcom1



