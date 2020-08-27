Vendux is Now the Largest Community of Sales Leaders Available for Interim and Fractional Assignments

Vendux reaches this milestone in the US after only twelve months. The executives in the community represent a wide variety of industries, products, and skills, allowing for the perfect match. The community continues to grow as Vendux is adding further talent daily.

The executives in the community represent a wide variety of industries, products, and skills. They average over 18 years of sales leadership experience, always augmented by other roles in sales, business development, and as an executive. Collectively they have worked in virtually every industry and successfully lead sales efforts around any type of product or service. Their leadership covered teams of two and teams of 800, in start-ups, SMEs, and multi-nationals.



Vendux uses a proprietary matching algorithm based on deep semantic search, context-weighted, and role-relevant data points, to facilitate the process of finding the perfect match. The diversity and depth of the community allow Vendux to match every client with a sales leader who has demonstrated success in an identical business scenario before.



“We are extremely proud of this milestone,” shares Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder of Vendux. “This sizable community allows us to find the perfect match for any client, whatever the industry, geography, product, sales process, growth goals, language-skills, or team configuration calls for. And we will continue to grow and add further talent to the community.”



About Vendux LLC:

