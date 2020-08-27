Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Senior Experts to Explore the Role of Autonomy in Future Maritime Operations at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

SMi reports: A key topic of discussion at the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London, this November, will be autonomy in future maritime operations.

London, United Kingdom, August 27, 2020 --(



For this reason, there has never been more of an important time to attend the 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference, taking place on the November 25-26, 2020 in London, UK, in order to gain a holistic view of the role of autonomy in future maritime operations and discuss the challenges standing in the way of fielding today’s autonomy technologies for most existing fleets and vessel missions.



For those interested in attending, there is a £100 early bird discount ending on September 30, 2020. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/pr8 - Virtual Attendance Available.



The 2020 agenda features insightful presentations on the topic of autonomy in unmanned maritime systems, including briefings from:



- Commander Paul Hornsby, Lead, Autonomous Warfare Systems, Royal Australian Navy will be presenting on "Future Trends in Autonomous Warfare and AI."



- Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE) will be presenting on "Interoperability; Essential for an Effective MCM Capability by Autonomous Systems."



- Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation will be presenting on "Leading-Edge S&T As An Enabler For Future Autonomous Mine Countermeasures."



- Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV will be presenting on "AUVs for ASW Training – Current and Future Capabilities and Level of Autonomy."



- Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV will be presenting on "Enrolling Autonomy in Modern Underwater Warfare."



- Dr Maaten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre will be presenting on "Long Range Marine Autonomous System Operation for Marine Science."



The brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available online at http://www.umsconference.com/pr8



Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

25th-26th November 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd, Intrepid Minds, Navantia and Ocean Infinity



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email jpredescu@dmi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



*(Source: www.maritimeprofessional.com)



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.umsconference.com/pr8



