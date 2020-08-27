Press Releases N R Doshi & Partners Press Release

Receive press releases from N R Doshi & Partners: By Email RSS Feeds: N R Doshi and Partners Achieves the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 27, 2020 --(



Headquartered in Dubai, N R Doshi & Partners has seven offices in the UAE, employing over 100 professionals. It offers a number of services in the field of audit and assurance, VAT consulting, accounting, business advisory, company incorporations, and outsourcing services, N R Doshi & Partners consistently ranks among the top auditing firms in UAE.



During the current era, maintaining the necessary data security standards is essential. There are thousands of data breaches every day. One of the primary reasons is the lack of proper standards and not following the best practices. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification delivers faith to clients that the service provider's data security standards are up-to-the-mark.



N R Doshi and Partners earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification on the date 17th June 2020 for the following scope:



Provision of information security of accounting and bookkeeping services, payroll services, reporting services, Human Resources outsourcing services, international company formation services, shared services, and other business process outsourcing services.



"We are in accounting, auditing, consulting, and various financial services business for the last thirty-four years. We deal with the most sensitive financial information of our clients. During our journey, we have always prioritized data security and confidentiality," said Kinnari Doshi, N R Doshi, and Partners' Managing Partner.



"Information Security has been one of the primary concerns of our clients. The ISO 27001:2013 certificate demonstrates our commitment to information security controls implementation, and it will help us in achieving operational excellence. Therefore, this certification will add value to the organization. Further, the standard demonstrates that our people, processes, and technology meet the stringent requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Standard," she stated, explaining the benefit of the certification.



Further, she emphasized how essential this certification is for enhancing their accounting, auditing, and consulting services.



It specifies best practices for information risk management and requires risk assessment and implementation of security controls to mitigate those risks. It extends to the entire IT infrastructure of the organization, including access control, human resources, application security, and asset management.



It will benefit the company and allow serving the clients better. With ISO 27001:2013, it is sure that the clients need not worry about their data security while taking the benefit of N R Doshi and Partners' services.



Visit us at: https://nrdoshi.ae/ Dubai, United Arab Emirates, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- N R Doshi & Partners is considered as one of the top audit firms in Dubai. The firm has pledged to drive growth through expertise for its client's business.Headquartered in Dubai, N R Doshi & Partners has seven offices in the UAE, employing over 100 professionals. It offers a number of services in the field of audit and assurance, VAT consulting, accounting, business advisory, company incorporations, and outsourcing services, N R Doshi & Partners consistently ranks among the top auditing firms in UAE.During the current era, maintaining the necessary data security standards is essential. There are thousands of data breaches every day. One of the primary reasons is the lack of proper standards and not following the best practices. The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification delivers faith to clients that the service provider's data security standards are up-to-the-mark.N R Doshi and Partners earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification on the date 17th June 2020 for the following scope:Provision of information security of accounting and bookkeeping services, payroll services, reporting services, Human Resources outsourcing services, international company formation services, shared services, and other business process outsourcing services."We are in accounting, auditing, consulting, and various financial services business for the last thirty-four years. We deal with the most sensitive financial information of our clients. During our journey, we have always prioritized data security and confidentiality," said Kinnari Doshi, N R Doshi, and Partners' Managing Partner."Information Security has been one of the primary concerns of our clients. The ISO 27001:2013 certificate demonstrates our commitment to information security controls implementation, and it will help us in achieving operational excellence. Therefore, this certification will add value to the organization. Further, the standard demonstrates that our people, processes, and technology meet the stringent requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Standard," she stated, explaining the benefit of the certification.Further, she emphasized how essential this certification is for enhancing their accounting, auditing, and consulting services.It specifies best practices for information risk management and requires risk assessment and implementation of security controls to mitigate those risks. It extends to the entire IT infrastructure of the organization, including access control, human resources, application security, and asset management.It will benefit the company and allow serving the clients better. With ISO 27001:2013, it is sure that the clients need not worry about their data security while taking the benefit of N R Doshi and Partners' services.Visit us at: https://nrdoshi.ae/ Contact Information N R Doshi and Partners

Kevin Smith

+971506591233



https://nrdoshi.ae



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from N R Doshi & Partners