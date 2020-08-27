St. Charles Trading, Inc. Brings Their Modern Vision to the Food Distribution Industry Once Again

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases St. Charles Trading, Inc. Press Release

Elgin, IL, August 27, 2020 --(



Since its inception in 1984, St. Charles Trading (SCT) has not stopped growing and innovating. SCT has been in its newly renovated office for roughly two years. As St. Charles Trading, Inc. pushes past the commonplace into a modernized design and ethos, they have also redesigned their website. They expect their website to invoke the feeling of their office and the great company that it is.



Solid Digital, a full-service digital agency located in Chicago and Portland, was instrumental to the creation of the new St. Charles Trading website. Their collaborative processes and deep understanding of web development helped to create the perfect website to represent the St. Charles Trading, Inc. vision for a modernized food distribution industry.



When asked to reflect on the new website, Matthew Briggs, SCT Content Manager and website project lead, said that "Online presence is a cornerstone of modern business interactions. This web redesign brings our website up to date with an aesthetic that invokes feelings aligned with our brand promises. Our new website also increases usability and functionality for users looking for product information, contact information, and samples of our ingredient offerings."



This new website includes all new product photography and a specific page dedicated to helping customers find the specification sheets and samples that they need to succeed.



“We strive to offer the best service we can for our business partners under our C.A.R.E. Brand. We believe the era of self-sufficiency, automatic response and interactive communications is critical for all things moving forward,” said St. Charles Trading’s President and CEO, Carol Lynn McNally. “Our new site allows for a working dashboard of artistic development that sets the basis for creative collaboration. Our goal is to deliver an exceptional, enjoyable experience. That’s what living, working & succeeding is truly about!”



View the new St. Charles Trading website here: https://www.stcharlestrading.com



For other news and updates, follow St. Charles Trading, Inc. on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/st-charles-trading/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StCharlesTrading

Instagram: @stcharlestrading



About Solid Digital

Solid Digital is a full-service digital agency, guiding businesses to achieve digital growth through award-winning work in design, software development, and digital marketing. We believe digital value increases when businesses establish ongoing initiatives that are defined by a clear strategy. Our team is values-driven and is recognized as one of the Best & Brightest Companies to Work for in the nation. Solid Digital has been in business since 2007, with offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Portland, Oregon.



About St. Charles Trading, Inc.

