Press Releases West Coast Self-Storage Press Release

Receive press releases from West Coast Self-Storage: By Email RSS Feeds: Armor Storage Opens Its Newest Facility in Port Angeles, Washington

Port Angeles, WA, August 27, 2020 --(



The facility was designed by Glenn C Wells A.I.A. of Olympia, and was developed by Armor Storage LLC. The self-storage property features 262 units totaling 31,050 sq. ft. of rentable storage space.



Armor Storage is the newest self-storage facility in the area. All of their storage units are ground level for easy access. There are 175 indoor units, which are heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 15. A total of 87 units are drive-up and range from 5 x 5 to 10 x 25.



The storage operation features several amenities including 24-hour recorded video surveillance with cameras throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.



Armor Storage was built by Corstone Contractors LLC of Snohomish, WA and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.



"We are thrilled to bring our 3rd local and family owned Armor Storage project to the Port Angeles community. The team from Corstone has built a beautiful project for us and it reflects the quality, excellence, and thoughtfulness of the Armor Storage brand. We have once again partnered with the premier storage operator in the PNW, West Coast Self-Storage Group as our operating partner and are excited to expand this relationship," said Jeremiah McKinley, Co-Founder of Armor Storage and Founder of Cascadia Group. “We look forward to providing the very best storage experience on the Olympic Peninsula.”



West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 73 managed and owned locations with fifty-three stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and eight stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Port Angeles, WA, August 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Storage operation Armor Storage announced today that it is now open. The business is located at 260 N Lees Creek Road at the intersection of N. Brook Ave. and Hwy 101 in Port Angeles.The facility was designed by Glenn C Wells A.I.A. of Olympia, and was developed by Armor Storage LLC. The self-storage property features 262 units totaling 31,050 sq. ft. of rentable storage space.Armor Storage is the newest self-storage facility in the area. All of their storage units are ground level for easy access. There are 175 indoor units, which are heated and range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 15. A total of 87 units are drive-up and range from 5 x 5 to 10 x 25.The storage operation features several amenities including 24-hour recorded video surveillance with cameras throughout the property, personalized pin-code access at all entrances, wide drive aisles, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services as well. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily.Armor Storage was built by Corstone Contractors LLC of Snohomish, WA and is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington."We are thrilled to bring our 3rd local and family owned Armor Storage project to the Port Angeles community. The team from Corstone has built a beautiful project for us and it reflects the quality, excellence, and thoughtfulness of the Armor Storage brand. We have once again partnered with the premier storage operator in the PNW, West Coast Self-Storage Group as our operating partner and are excited to expand this relationship," said Jeremiah McKinley, Co-Founder of Armor Storage and Founder of Cascadia Group. “We look forward to providing the very best storage experience on the Olympic Peninsula.”West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 73 managed and owned locations with fifty-three stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and eight stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com. Contact Information West Coast Self-Storage

Derek Hines

971-371-3734



https://westcoastselfstorage.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from West Coast Self-Storage