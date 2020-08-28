Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A-Team Group Press Release

Receive press releases from A-Team Group: By Email RSS Feeds: A-Team Group to Hold Virtual Data Management Summit USA

Summit to discuss how to adapt data strategies for today’s new normal environment with senior industry experts, top tier sponsors and over 500 registered delegates.

New York, NY, August 28, 2020 --(



A-Team Group has commissioned a brand-new virtual platform, allowing attendees to access both live and on-demand content, live speaker Q&A sessions and interactivity among delegates.



Leading data practitioners and innovators will lead discussions and share insights on how to emerge from the crisis in a position of strength, with resilient yet flexible data driven strategies. Live broadcasts will include discussions on how to lead through change and leverage the momentum in data and analytics to accelerate digital transformation as well as how to establish data quality through analytics and how to set up a data quality framework using new technologies. On-demand content will cover critical industry topics of digital transformation, managing privacy and ethics when moving to digitised processes; KYC, regulatory compliance and leveraging AI and NLP for data quality insights; managing the challenges of connecting data across silos for a complete view of the data landscape and reuse of enterprise data assets; and case studies on how to use best practice approaches to manage data driven processes and added business value in the post-covid era.



Added to the usual high-quality data management content that attendees have come to expect from the event will be a focus on data operations and workflow from the buy-side. Topics will include migrating to the cloud, adopting managed data services to support the digital journey as well as data management for ESG and Sustainable Investing.



New to this event will be daily live speaker chat sessions to encourage attendees to tap into the expertise of the DMS speaker community. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insight into the topics of the event.

Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says, “Following on from the resounding success of the two virtual events we've already run post-Covid, we have expanded our platform to further meet the needs of the industry moving into the post-covid era. As the industry continues to rapidly evolve, our summit allows for the top notch discussion and collaboration that the data management community demands.”



The Data Management Summit USA Virtual will be hosted by ww.datamanagementinsight.com.



More information



Sponsorship information:

E: sales@a-teamgroup.com



To register for Data Management Summits:

E: theteam@a-teamgroup.com

Website: http://bit.ly/DMSVSept20



To register your interest in speaking at future A-Team events:

Lorna Van Zyl, A-Team Group Head of Event Content

T: +44 (0)207 078 4875 E: Lorna@a-teamgroup.com



About A-Team Group

A-Team Group provides technology news and insight to financial institutions in capital markets. It also helps financial technology vendors grow their businesses through content marketing. Its content platform is A-Team Insight, which includes TradingTech Insight (TTI), RegTech Insight (RTI) and Data Management Insight (DMI), and provides a single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.



Leigh Hill

44 (0)20 8090 2055



a-teamgroup.com/



