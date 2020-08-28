Just One Week to Go Until Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 Takes Place Online

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 will take place as a virtual conference next week over 3rd and 4th September on SMi Group's Virtual Conference Platform.

London, United Kingdom, August 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- As the leading conference in Europe dedicated to space surveillance, Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 will highlight how a collaborative approach to space management and Space Situational Awareness can be built at a time when our orbital environment is increasingly congested with satellites and space debris.

With just one week to go, registration for Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 will be closing soon; delegates are urged to register their place as soon as possible.

Registration for military and government personnel is free and only £499 for other delegates: http://www.military-space.com/prcom13

Taking place online on SMi Group's Virtual Conference Platform over 3rd and 4th September, next week's conference is set to be bigger than ever, with a packed agenda, representation from nations from across the globe, and the largest number of attendees the event has ever seen.

The conference will be the perfect opportunity to network virtually with key stakeholders across the military, government and industry sectors from across the globe.

Conference Highlights:

· Hear from senior military and civil officials on the latest solutions being implemented to enhance the security of space assets through domain awareness

· Examine key issues impacting space security including debris, weather and hostile threats

· With the era of mega-constellations in LEO approaching, debate how best government and industry can manage further space congestion through policy implementation and best practices to ensure future sustainable space use

· Discuss the benefits of allied cooperation of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) services and information to create a holistic approach to SSA and a more accurate global picture

Key Presentations to Watch:

· UKSA Lines of Effort Within SSA
Ms Emily Mills, Domestic Space Surveillance & Tracking Lead, UK Space Agency

· Phantom Echoes
Mr Andrew Ash, SSA Lead, Dstl

· "We Are Watching" RAF Fylingdales: Supporting UK and Allied Space Operations
Wing Commander Alun Walton, Station Commander, RAF Fylingdales, Royal Air Force

· AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate SSA Research
Dr Jaime Stearns, Space Control Mission Lead, US Air Force Research Lab

Interested parties can view the full agenda and speaker line-up, as well as register their place, at http://www.military-space.com/prcom13

Military Space Situational Awareness 2020 Virtual Conference
3rd - 4th September 2020
Gold Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions
Sponsors: L3Harris, Numerica Corporation

For delegate, sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact Information
SMi Group
Lauren Pears
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
http://www.military-space.com/prcom13

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.military-space.com/prcom13



