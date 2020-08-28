PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
a1qa Participates in the AI Summit Arranged by the London Tech Week 2020


a1qa's team is attending a powerful international IT event to share QA expertise and leverage AI-driven innovations.

London, United Kingdom, August 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Throughout September 2-3, the company is taking part in a global conference dedicated to the development of AI-based solutions. The event will be held in a virtual format.

Seasoned industry leaders will transfer their expertise and insights on the most essential aspects of business and technology development in thematic sections. Pioneering solutions, AI implementation challenges, the use of technologies in healthcare and telecoms, and many other dimensions will mark the oncoming simmit.

At the Innovation section, a1qa’s expert will speak about next-gen software quality specifics when supporting global innovators.

In addition, this year the company is a bronze sponsor of the AI Summit.

CMO at a1qa, Dmitry Tishchenko, shared his opinion:

“The AI Summit supports a dynamic dialogue with partners and colleagues about the effective development of new-gen technologies, as the active cooperation of leading IT specialists is definitely a driver of market growth today. We are glad to share our expertise in the field of next-gen software quality assurance and engage with interested parties.”

Contact us to start cooperation.

About a1qa

a1qa is a pure-play quality assurance provider with 17 years’ track record and a pool of 800+ QA professionals on board. Its customers represent large and medium-sized businesses from various industries.

Contact:

United Kingdom:

3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX

+44 208 816 7320

info@a1qa.com
Contact Information
a1qa
Valeriya Mironenko
+1 (720) 207-5122
Contact
https://www.a1qa.com

