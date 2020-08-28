Nigerian Power Pioneers Dominate Annual African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases African Utility Week & POWERGEN Africa Press Release

Cape Town, South Africa, August 28, 2020 --(



The awards gala dinner was to take place during the upcoming African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa conference and exhibition in Cape Town in November. However, as the live, in person event has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the organisers of the seventh edition of the awards made sure that the deserving nominees and winners were still celebrated in style.



During this year’s digital celebration, the winners were celebrated by their peers and the judging panel. Ifeoma Malo, of Clean Tech Hub Nigeria, Sanusi Ohiare of the Rural Electrification Fund, Sosai Renewable Energies Company and KEDCO – all Nigerian - walked away with top honours in their respective categories for their ground-breaking contributions to the industry.



The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Andrew Herscowitz, Former Coordinator of Power Africa, USAID’s programme to increase access to electricity in sub-Saharan Africa. His current position is Chief Development Officer at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.



The broadcast of the awards ceremony is now available online.



The 2020 Awards Categories and Winners Are: :



1. Power Industry Leader of the Year

Winner: Ifeoma Malo, Co-founder, Clean Tech Hub Nigeria



2. Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Andrew Herscowitz, Chief Development Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and Former Coordinator, Power Africa, USAID



3. Young Leader of the Year Award

Winner: Sanusi Ohiare, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund | Rural Electrification Agency (Nigeria)



4. Small Scale Power Project of the Year – determined by public vote

Winner: Sosai Renewable Energies Company



5. Transmission and Distribution Project of the Year – determined by public vote

Winner: KEDCO (Kano Electricity Distribution Company), Nigeria



Worthy nominees

The final selection of African Power & Energy Elites projects and leaders was made by an external advisory board composed of experienced industry figures from around the world. This list of outstanding energy ventures and experts automatically became eligible for the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards.



While an independent panel once again performed the difficult task of determining the winner of the three different leadership awards, the industry was asked to participate and vote for their favourite project in the small-scale and T&D categories. Read more about all the worthy nominees as well as the criteria for the different categories on the event website.



All the shortlisted individuals and projects already have been featured in the African Power & Energy Elites 2020 publication.



Awards & Elites joined forces

Earlier this year, the two leading programmes celebrating excellence and innovation in the African power and energy sector, joined forces to honour the continent’s leading energy projects and pioneers. The African Power & Energy Elites publication and the African Power, Energy & Water Industry Awards aligned their 2020 editions with a single nomination and selection process across a set of complementary categories.



The African Power & Energy Elites is an annual journal produced by ESI Africa in collaboration with the Clarion Power & Energy Series recognising industry achievements across the power and energy value chain.



African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa is the flagship energy event organised by Clarion Events Africa, a multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer across the continent in the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors. Other well-known events by Clarion Events Africa include Future Energy East Africa, Future Energy Nigeria, the Utility CEO Forums, Africa Mining Forum, Nigeria Mining Week and DRC Mining Week. Clarion Events Africa is part of the UK-based Clarion Events Group and African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa form part of Clarion Energy, which runs over 40 events that cover the oil, gas, power and energy sectors, making it one of Clarion Events’ largest portfolios.



