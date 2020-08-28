Romanian Armed Forces Confirmed to Speak at Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Two Lieutenant Colonels from Romanian Land Forces will be speaking at this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference.

London, United Kingdom, August 28, 2020 --(



Interested parties should register by the 30th September to save £100 with the early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom5



SMi Group are pleased to announce that two new speakers from Romania have been added to the 2020 agenda, where they will discuss survivability considerations for Romanian tanks and infantry fighting vehicles while operating in NATOs eastern sector:



· Lieutenant Colonel Badea Silviu-Cristian, Commander, 631st Armoured Battalion, Romanian Land Forces



· Lieutenant Colonel Nitu Dan, Commander, 300th Mechanised Infantry Battalion, Romanian Land Forces



Lieutenant Colonel Badea Silviu-Cristian will be presenting "Outlining the Roadmap to Maintaining the Combat Effectiveness of Future Romanian Armour,” which will cover:



· Main battle tank survivability priorities for the Romanian Armed Forces



· Maximising the Romanian armed forces strike capabilities through survivable platforms



· Examining future systems integration into the Romanian Armed Forces



The Romanians will be joined by speakers from 10 other nations from across the globe: UK, USA, Australia, Turkey, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Israel, Netherlands and Finland, making this a truly global event.



As the only armoured vehicles event dedicated to the area of survivability, Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020 will be a key diary date for all those in the industry.



The event brochure containing the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download for free from: http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom5



Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2020

Conference: 10th – 11th November 2020

Focus Day: 9th November 2020

London, United Kingdom



Gold Sponsor: Leonardo

Sponsored by: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Pearson Engineering and TenCate Advanced Armour



For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.favsurvivability.com/prcom5



