Engel & Völkers Belleair Realtor®, Brenda Abbott, Earns GRI Designation

Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in over 900 residential brokerages in 33 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Belleair Bluffs, FL, August 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Brenda Abbott, a luxury real estate advisor with Engel & Völkers Belleair which is ranked a Top Workplace 2019 and 2020 by the Tampa Bay Times, has recently earned the Graduate Realtor® Institute (GRI) designation from the National Association of Realtors® (NAR). The GRI designation indicates to buyers, sellers and other real estate professionals that the Realtor® is highly trained and ready to serve customers and clients in many areas of real estate.Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Owner of Engel & Völkers Belleair states, “I am so proud of Brenda! She is very dedicated to our brand and it is a pleasure having such talent on our team. It’s important that our Realtors® are passionate, competent, and always professional so we can ensure everyone receives that bespoke experience Engel & Völkers is known for. Brenda always delivers!”The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing over 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,800 real estate advisors in over 900 residential brokerages in 33 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting: www.belleair.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Belleair

