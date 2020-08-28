Austin Lice Treatment in the Time of COVID

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases LiceDoctors Press Release

Finding head lice is disturbing any time. Finding head lice during these Covid times presents additional challenges for Austin families. LiceDoctors reports on incidence of head lice and ways to deal with an outbreak.

According to Sokoloff, late summer and early fall are peak months for head lice. "Between kids playing together in close contact at camp or the local pool, and the return to school, we always see the incidence spike. This year is different. Because there are fewer play dates and many camps cancelled their sessions, kids have not been passing around head lice as much."



For families who do get head lice, this offers little consolation. There are still incidences of head lice from children who are around other kids and from adults who may pick up a case from a friend, family member, or work colleague.



Parents ask what do I do if I find head lice in my child and I don't want to go to a salon? This is a question that parents are dealing with every day. Many parents eschew going into storefronts for fear of being exposed to the virus.



There are other options. According to Sokoloff, you can try to self-treat. Bring your child to where there is bright light and look carefully through the hair. Using magnifiers will help to see the nits (eggs) which camouflage in the hair. They still may be difficult to find so look carefully. If you leave a couple of nits in the hair, you will have to start all over again in a few weeks. Pull out whatever you see and place against a white background. Nits will look brown.



Sokoloff reports, "Some families are able to get rid of their lice cases on their own. It takes effort and time. The problem is because the lice run away from light and the nits are small and blend in with the hair, it can be very difficult for an inexperienced person to eradicate lice. Super lice are very prevalent in Austin which means these lice do not respond to chemical lice treatment. LiceDoctors makes house calls which families appreciate especially in the time of Covid. This eliminates the exposure to others that you would get in a public salon or clinic."



Contact Information LiceDoctors

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537

www.licedoctors.com

Wendy Beck

800-224-2537



www.licedoctors.com



