Super Lice Pose Problems for Atlanta Families

It used to be that you could run out to the drug store and purchase a lice-killing product that would get rid of an infestation. With the prevalence of super lice in Atlanta, that is no longer the case. LiceDoctors explains what this means and how to deal with super lice.

Super lice are head lice have been exposed to chemical lice treatments, such as pyrethrum and permethrin, for so many years that they have developed a resistance to the chemicals. The more that people use these chemicals, the more resistant the bugs become. Biologist Kyong Yoon, an assistant professor at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, released findings in 2015 that showed that super lice are in almost every state including Georgia. According to Dr. Yoon, “We found out that the frequency was 98.3 percent,” Yoon said. “I think it’s pretty much clear that resistance … it’s everywhere in the United States.” The results of the study were published in the Journal of Medical Entomology.



The good news is that because kids are in less contact with other children during these unusual Covid times, the incidence of head lice is down. Nonetheless there are still many families in the Atlanta area who are dealing with lice. While the inclination may be to run to the drug store, Wendy Beck, owner of LiceDoctors suggests that "LiceDoctors makes house calls and we have removed head lice in over 500,000 clients with no side effects...ever! All of our technicians use chemical-free lice treatments that work to kill the lice at home. We have been doing this for 20 years and it works and comes with a full guarantee. Parents love the convenience and privacy of our in-home lice treatment, which eliminates that need to go to a salon where you may be exposed to the virus."



The CDC reports that up to 12 million children between the ages of 3-11 get lice annually. Head lice have nothing to do with hygiene and are very much of part of every day life with children. If children are near other children who have lice, they are at risk of getting it. In these Covid times, it can be very stressful to deal with head lice as many people do not want to risk bringing their children into a lice clinic or lice salon.



