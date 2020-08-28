InsideRisk Launches Beta Testing Round for Its New Product, Critical Decision

Founded in 2018 by producer/director Edouard Getaz, InsideRisk engages both emerging and existing audiences in compelling experiences delivered across diverse platforms, combining new and traditional media. They position themselves to be the most innovative and creatively dynamic company in the space of leadership development, whose products are all designed to foster critical thinking and ethical behaviors.

Lausanne, Switzerland, August 28, 2020 --(



A new, interactive product featuring short, digital immersions in absorbing high-stakes dilemmas, Critical Decision puts you virtually in the shoes of exceptional leaders, in a series of stories that let you make - and learn from - important decisions facing these leaders.



Over the course of two weeks, the beta testers will be asked to immerse themselves in a series of three very different stories, all aimed at enhancing users’ critical thinking and critical decision-making skills. Each beta tester will also have the opportunity to share the experience with his/her colleagues, friends, and family, which InsideRisk hopes all testers will do. The feedback that InsideRisk receives from beta testing will allow the creators to evaluate and improve Critical Decision before its release to the public.



With a 94% excellence rating from participants in InsideRisk’s webinars and live experiences, we are interested in seeing where Critical Decision can take users on their leadership journey.



If you would like to become a beta tester, please sign up at www.insiderisk.com/cd Lausanne, Switzerland, August 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- InsideRisk, a Swiss- and US-based startup focused on experiential immersive leadership development programs, with an impressive roster of clients across the globe, has taken the first step toward its ultimate goal of democratizing leadership development: the beta testing round of its new product, Critical Decision.A new, interactive product featuring short, digital immersions in absorbing high-stakes dilemmas, Critical Decision puts you virtually in the shoes of exceptional leaders, in a series of stories that let you make - and learn from - important decisions facing these leaders.Over the course of two weeks, the beta testers will be asked to immerse themselves in a series of three very different stories, all aimed at enhancing users’ critical thinking and critical decision-making skills. Each beta tester will also have the opportunity to share the experience with his/her colleagues, friends, and family, which InsideRisk hopes all testers will do. The feedback that InsideRisk receives from beta testing will allow the creators to evaluate and improve Critical Decision before its release to the public.With a 94% excellence rating from participants in InsideRisk’s webinars and live experiences, we are interested in seeing where Critical Decision can take users on their leadership journey.If you would like to become a beta tester, please sign up at www.insiderisk.com/cd