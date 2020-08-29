Dingtone Helps Users in the U.S. Avoid Losing Contacts Amid Potential WeChat Ban

Press Releases Dingtone, Inc. Press Release

The order, set to take effect 45 days from that Thursday, has aroused wide discussion among WeChat users in the United States. Although it remains unclear the extent to the order, some have started considering the alternatives carefully.



According to a news report from The New York Times, WeChat is more than just a messaging app, particularly in China itself. It serves as a hub for dating, games, making doctor's appointments, buying movie tickets, sending money, and more. Its messaging function is a crucial feature, and while the app hasn't caught on in the U.S. to anywhere near the degree that it's integrated itself into Chinese society, it's still foundational to members of the Chinese diaspora.



Dingtone is a VoIP service provider dedicated to providing free local and international phone calls and texts to people all over the world. Since the release in 2014, it has benefited millions of people with its free phone calls and texts. The app provides users with multi-country free numbers as the second line to register social accounts, which is considered as a possible alternative solution by people in need.



“After the 45-day period is up, I’ll experiment with it and see if I can still use WeChat to chat with my grandparents,” commented a Dingtone user, who is a Chinese American in San Francisco. “WeChat has been a major tool for me and my parents to communicate with our relatives in China.”



“Statistics of Dingtone’s downloads and in-app purchases show 10% and 15% increase respectively on a week-by-week basis,” said a senior spokesperson of Dingtone. “Although there are arguments about security, for general users, it’s more about how they are going to talk to their family.”



About Dingtone

