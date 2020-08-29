Zinrelo Loyalty Helps Nature’s Fusions to Increase Repeat Purchase Revenues by 2.32X

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zinrelo Press Release

Nature’s Fusions uses Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform to achieve phenomenal all-round growth.

The Nature’s Fusions Rewards offers customers, multiple point earning opportunities with simple actions to create a 360-degree engagement for purchases made on website, referrals, birthday bonus, welcome bonus and sharing on social media (Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest). They offer customers attractive rewards and a tier-based rewards program to accelerate the points earning capability.



The points earning activities clubbed with targeted marketing campaigns ensured that the engagement remained high. The targeted loyalty email campaigns witnessed an open rate 2.75 times higher than the industry average. Additionally, the click rate was 8.67X higher than industry average. This proved that the customer interest was high which led to the increase in customer retention. Over the year, the retention rate further increased by 1.82X.



“The growth we witnessed with Zinrelo has exceeded our expectations. Zinrelo’s data science team has conducted regular business reviews that helped us improve our customer engagement,” commented Fabricio Sant'Anna, Marketing Manager at Nature’s Fusions. “Our customers are more loyal because of the points system and the rewards associated with it. It is incredible to see an 82.06% increase in customer retention and a 11.58% increase in average order value (AOV).”



The increase in average order value and the customer retention directly resulted in increase of repeat purchase revenues. The repeat purchase revenues for Nature’s Fusions increased by 2.32X compared to revenues at launch.



“Loyalty ensures that customers do not go to competition, and this results in repeat business,” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo. “Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform is helping businesses to achieve short term and long-term growth. During the current COVID climate, a loyalty program is a great way to grow business.”



About Nature’s Fusions:

Nature’s Fusions is a Christian, family-owned business dedicated towards offering people the tools to improve their lives and natural health. Nature’s Fusions is founded on three tenets: quality, integrity, and the forever guarantee. They began as a small distribution company for family and friends, offering high-quality essential oils and honest information for free. As retailers and others learned about their commitment to quality and integrity, they added their low-margin pricing model and began selling online and in high-touch retail stores. Today, Nature’s Fusions products are carried in hundreds of stores worldwide.



About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioural and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.



Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.



