Registration is Now Closing for the 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems [Virtual] Conference Next Week

SMi Group Reports: The highly anticipated Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems Conference is taking place in less than one week.

London, United Kingdom, August 29, 2020 --(



The key topics this year include counter-IED, deep learning, AI, international cooperation, communication systems, robotic platoon vehicles, autonomy, manned/unmanned teaming, and much more.



All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for only £499. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr14



Benefits of SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform:



· Full Customisation - Set up a virtual profile and build a personal agenda for the event by choosing preferred sessions



· Next-Level Networking - View and connect with other attendees, chat with individuals or join open chat rooms, and attend networking socials



· Sponsor Visibility - As a Sponsor, set up a customised booth full of brochures, videos, and presentations, and host Sponsor networking meetings



SMi Group have finalised the agenda and have released a preliminary attendee list.



The two-day event will enable delegates to hear the latest military updates and industry expert briefings from across the globe, including those from the: British Army, US Army, US Special Operations Command, US Army Futures Command, Australian Army, Estonian Defence Forces, UK MoD (DE&S and DSTL), Swedish Defence Research Agency – FOI, Cranfield University, The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies, Thinke Company Ltd, QinetiQ, and Milrem.



Snapshot of Confirmed Delegates include:



Abaco Systems, Armada International & Asian Military Review, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Center, Australian Army, Bren-Tronics Inc, British Army, Combat Capabilities Development Command, Ground Vehicle System Center, Cranfield University, DE&S, UK MoD, DEBEL, Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), Delta Business Media, Department of Defence, Australia, Digital Concepts Engineering Ltd, DIT DSO, DRDO, DSTL, UK MoD, DTRA Defence Threat Reduction Agency, Egyptian Defence Office, Embassy of Chille in the UK, Embassy of Ukraine, Estonian Defence Forces, Finnish Defence Forces, Finnish Defence Research Agency, Frazer-Nash Consultancy, German Air Forces, High Commission of India, London, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, Isdefe, Janes Information Group, Lockheed Martin, Longshaw Technologies LLC, Maneuver Center/Army Futures Command, Milrem, Naval Special Warfare Group Ten, Next Horizon Partners, LLC, NGCV CFT, US Army Futures Command, Nigerian Army, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency, NRL, Pearson Engineering Ltd, PEO SOF Warrior, Portuguese Navy, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL), Rheinmetall Defence Australia, Rheinmetall Military Vehichles GmbH, Rhienmetall Canada, Roketsan Missiles Inc., Royal Netherlands Navy, Saudi Military Attaché, Silicon, Sensing Systems, Silvus Technologies, Surface Technology International Limited, Swedish Defence Research Agency – FOI, Tech Briefs Media Group, The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies, The Southwest Research Institute Bioengineering Department, Thinke Company Ltd, U.S. Army, NGIC, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, UK Armed Forces, UK MoD, University of Defence, US Army, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Army, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, and many more.



Interested parties can find information regarding SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Platform and what benefits it provides being a speaker, sponsor or delegate at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr14



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

2nd-3rd September 2020

Virtual Event

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden Technologies



About SMi Group:



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/pr14



