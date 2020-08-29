Wordbee Partners with Swisscom

Press Releases Wordbee S.A Press Release

Soleuvre, Luxembourg, August 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wordbee is pleased to announce their newly formed partnership with Swisscom, the leading provider of telecommunication in Switzerland and one of its leading IT companies."Forming a close business relationship with one of Switzerland's most innovative and sustainable companies is very exciting for us. It will allow Wordbee to expand even further in the Swiss market and offer its technology to successful businesses that are looking to improve their translation processes," commented Anita Sempels, CSO Wordbee.Both Wordbee and Swisscom recognize the importance of their partnership in order to offer existing clients the best service possible as well as to seize the opportunity with new businesses."As part of the B2B 3rd Party Services, Swisscom is continuously expanding its portfolio with solutions from various IT partners, and we are convinced that we can add a key element to this portfolio with Wordbee, thereby meeting the needs of our customers," says Dario Di Cerbo, Business Development for Swisscom B2B 3rd Party Services.About Swisscom:Swisscom, Switzerland's leading telecoms company and one of its leading IT companies, is headquartered in Ittigen, close to the capital city Berne. Outside Switzerland, Swisscom has a presence on the Italian market in the guise of Fastweb. In the first half of 2020 about 19,000 employees generated sales of CHF 5,443 million. It is 51% Confederation-owned and is one of Switzerland's most sustainable and innovative companies.Swisscom employs about 19,000 people including about 900 apprentices. Around one third have daily contact with customers, either in sales or in customer service. Swisscom offers its staff outstanding working conditions under a collective employment agreement.About Wordbee:Established in 2008, Wordbee is a Luxembourg based Translation Technology company that develops Wordbee Translator, a collaborative translation editor (CAT) and project management solution, as well as Wordbee Beebox, a content connector that interfaces with the most popular CMS software on the market. Wordbee helps enterprises, language service providers, and public institutions to implement high-performance translation management technologies.Using Wordbee's technology improves the time-to-market of products and services while still enhancing the quality of translations at a lower cost.

Tanja Falkner

+352 28 77 12 04



www.wordbee.com

195, Rue de Differdange, L-4437 Soleuvre



