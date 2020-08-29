Traci Creighton Earns DRS Agent Designation to Assist Physicians

Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Venice, FL, August 29, 2020 --(



Creighton is working to partner with local hospitals, medical practices and physician recruiters to attract physicians to our community through enhanced services. “The DRS Agent training and resources have provided me with the knowledge and expertise to address the unique needs and demands of physicians,” she said.



“Physicians can be confident that Traci has the necessary market knowledge and special skills to serve their unique needs,” said DRS Agent Executive Director Daniel Frank. “Physicians have worked hard to learn their skills, and Traci provides the same diligence as a DRS Agent, making her an excellent addition to our network.”



Creighton is a second-generation real estate professional and multimillion-dollar producer serving the Venice, Englewood, North Port, and surrounding south Sarasota County and Charlotte County areas. She has been certified as a Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE), e-PRO, Resort and Second-Home Property Specialist (RSPS) and Certified Residential Specialist (CRS).



She is based in the Venice office at 1314 East Venice Avenue, Suite B, and can be reached at (941) 451-9419 or Traci@FlaBeachHomes.com.



