Henderson Franklin Names Mark Nieds Chair and Launches Intellectual Property Group

The IP Group advises clients on matters relating to the identification, protection, enforcement and monetization of IP assets including trademarks, copyrights, patents and trade secrets.





The IP Group advises clients on matters relating to the identification, protection, enforcement, and monetization of IP assets including trademarks, copyrights, patents and trade secrets. They also help clients understand the sources of IP in their operations and assists in establishing programs to protect those assets.



Drawing on its depth of experience as a full-service law firm, Henderson Franklin’s IP Practice Group encompasses the skill and experience of Registered Patent Attorney Luca Hickman, Business Litigation Attorneys Douglas Szabo and Carlos Kelly, Business & Tax Attorneys Erin Houck-Toll and Sara Qureshi, as well as Tort & Insurance Litigation Attorney Michael Corso.



Together, the IP team handles copyright, U.S. and foreign trademark and patent litigation, trade secret, unfair competition and counterfeiting matters to name a few. Their varied client base ranges from individuals, engineers and inventors to closely-held businesses and large corporations in the construction, finance, food and beverage, healthcare, manufacturing, marketing, media and entertainment, and pharmaceutical industries.



“Protecting a company’s intellectual property is crucial to its success. Whether that takes the form of establishing ownership of social media contacts, managing a data breach, securing a federal copyright registration or prosecuting a trade secret case, we’re excited to be able to offer a full array of IP services to our clients,” shares Nieds.



