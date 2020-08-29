Henderson Franklin to Host Its 28th Annual Employment Law Seminar Virtually



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with nearly 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or contact Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing and Business Development at gail.lamarche@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1100. Fort Myers, FL, August 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. will host the 28th Annual HR Law & Solutions virtually on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to educate business owners, managers, HR professionals and in-house counsel on legal issues impacting the workplace. Speakers will share recommendations to keep their businesses in compliance with new laws thereby reducing risk and exposure to legal claims. Topics and speakers include:- Case Law and EEOC Update 2020. Henderson Franklin litigation attorneys Robert Shearman and Kyle Dudek will be joined by Robert Weisberg, Regional Attorney for the Miami District Office of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Benjamin Yormak, a Florida Bar Board Certified Employment Lawyer, who will provide a view from the plaintiffs’ bar. Panelists will discuss laws and recent decisions regarding sexual orientation and gender identity protections, pregnancy discrimination, religious discrimination, retaliation and equal pay developments.- Paycheck Protection Program Update. Henderson Franklin’s business and tax attorney Sara Qureshi and Kyle DeCicco, Senior Vice President and Senior Loan Officer from Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, will share practical tips and provide an update on PPP loan forgiveness issues.- How Does COVID-19 Effect Your Workers Compensation Claims? Henderson Franklin’s workers’ compensation attorneys David Roos, Russell Whittle, and Spencer Shaw will discuss whether contraction of COVID-19 would be considered a work-related accident. The session will also report on the unique circumstances for public safety workers and how the Florida Heart and Lung Bill may impact workers’ compensation liability.- COVID-19 Legal Issues. Scott Atwood, Chair of Henderson Franklin’s Employment Law Group, will be joined by litigation attorney Katherine Cook and employee benefits attorney David Ledermann. Panelists will discuss new laws and regulations under the Emergency Family & Medical Leave Act and Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act, address common accommodation issues given the increase of a remote workforce, provide an update on whistleblower and OSHA claims, and discuss employee benefit concerns business are facing with COBRA and 401(k) plans.Continuing education credit is available from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM). Cost is $25 per person. To register, please visit: https://www.henlaw.com/news-insights/. The conference is presented with the support of Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, BKS-Partners, Norman Love Confections, Charlotte County SHRM, and HR Collier.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with nearly 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples. For more information on Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or contact Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing and Business Development at gail.lamarche@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1100. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



