Funded in One Hour on Kickstarter: Nanobag 4.0 - Ultralight Reusable Shopping Bag

Following the success of their first three Nanobag campaigns, the Tiptop Things team has launched Nanobag 4.0. The campaign reached their goal in just one hour, and the project is now more than 5400% funded, with 6900+ backers raising a total of US$280k with 41 days remaining of the campaign.

Key features:

- Six bag styles ranging from 12 liters to 25 liters in size

- Fifteen colorful bag designs

- Diamond ripstop polymer fabric measuring only 0.002in (0.05 mm)

- Carries 66lbs (30 kg)

- Padded handles for extra comfort

- Water repellent nano coating

- Packs into small attached pouch

- Weighs from 0.56oz - 0.99oz (16g - 25g)

- A mangrove tree planted for every bag sold



Tiptop Things is committed to creating climate positive products that give more back to the planet than they consume. The Nanobag is already environmentally conscious, as it contains less materials than other bags in their category and helps reduce single use plastic bag consumption. In addition one mangrove tree will be planted for every bag sold in partnership with Eden Reforestation Project. One single mangrove tree can store around 1750lbs (800kg) in its 40-year lifespan. As an added bonus they prevent soil erosion and help sustain coastal ecosystems.



