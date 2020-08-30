Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The ETAC and AATTC to Share Insight on Defence Collaboration and Capability Improvements at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

SMi Group Reports: Senior representatives from the ETAC and AATC will be presenting key briefings at the conference in Seville, Spain, this December.

London, United Kingdom, August 30, 2020 --(



Delegates at the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling, taking place in Seville, Spain on the 1st - 2nd December 2020, will hear about ETAC's exciting plans for defence collaboration and capability improvements.



For those interested in attending the largest and most focused military airlift conference in Europe, there is a £300 early bird discount available until 30th September. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr5



SMi Group are pleased to have Colonel Fernando Raimun do Martinez, Commander, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre presenting on "ETAC: Driving Cooperation Through Advanced Airlifting Training." The briefing will cover:



• From 2017 founding, development of IOC and work to deliver advanced tactical airlift training

• Promoting a European strategic culture through ETAC and work with wider partners such as the AATTC

• ETAC tasking and delivery of a permanent operational base for air mission planning

• Benefits of technology integration and adoption of new training programmes to support airlift capability development



This year’s agenda also includes an insightful presentation from Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air Force, briefing on 'Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre'. The discussion will cover:



• An overview of AATTC’s mission brief and strategic guidance

• AATTC’s OODA loop – analyse, develop, test and train: ADTT to offer assistance in the development of air forces across a variety of platforms

• AATTC as a key COE for EW and operating within degraded environments

• Working with ETAP to take part in joint collaborative efforts for advanced training

• Combat aircrew tactics studies and mobility electronic combat officers courses as a main stream for training



As strategic and heavy airlift continues to drive expeditionary capability – the market capitalisation of this mission critical sector continues to grow. There has never been a better time to meet and network with peers to learn from and improve pooling and sharing efforts across the globe.



The event brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr5



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

1st-2nd December 2020

Seville, Spain

Gold Sponsor: Embraer

Sponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD Group



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: www.eatc-mil.com



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, August 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Since 2017, the European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC) and the European Air Transport Command (EATC) have been working closely together in order to offer efficient and tailored airlift training in Europe, and to increase the interoperability among all partners.*Delegates at the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling, taking place in Seville, Spain on the 1st - 2nd December 2020, will hear about ETAC's exciting plans for defence collaboration and capability improvements.For those interested in attending the largest and most focused military airlift conference in Europe, there is a £300 early bird discount available until 30th September. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr5SMi Group are pleased to have Colonel Fernando Raimun do Martinez, Commander, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre presenting on "ETAC: Driving Cooperation Through Advanced Airlifting Training." The briefing will cover:• From 2017 founding, development of IOC and work to deliver advanced tactical airlift training• Promoting a European strategic culture through ETAC and work with wider partners such as the AATTC• ETAC tasking and delivery of a permanent operational base for air mission planning• Benefits of technology integration and adoption of new training programmes to support airlift capability developmentThis year’s agenda also includes an insightful presentation from Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air Force, briefing on 'Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre'. The discussion will cover:• An overview of AATTC’s mission brief and strategic guidance• AATTC’s OODA loop – analyse, develop, test and train: ADTT to offer assistance in the development of air forces across a variety of platforms• AATTC as a key COE for EW and operating within degraded environments• Working with ETAP to take part in joint collaborative efforts for advanced training• Combat aircrew tactics studies and mobility electronic combat officers courses as a main stream for trainingAs strategic and heavy airlift continues to drive expeditionary capability – the market capitalisation of this mission critical sector continues to grow. There has never been a better time to meet and network with peers to learn from and improve pooling and sharing efforts across the globe.The event brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr5Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling1st-2nd December 2020Seville, SpainGold Sponsor: EmbraerSponsors and Exhibitors: Leonardo, Mitiga Solutions and TLD GroupSMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk*Source: www.eatc-mil.comAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.military-airlift.com/pr5



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend