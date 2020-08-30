The ETAC and AATTC to Share Insight on Defence Collaboration and Capability Improvements at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

London, United Kingdom, August 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Since 2017, the European Tactical Airlift Centre (ETAC) and the European Air Transport Command (EATC) have been working closely together in order to offer efficient and tailored airlift training in Europe, and to increase the interoperability among all partners.*
Delegates at the 21st Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling, taking place in Seville, Spain on the 1st - 2nd December 2020, will hear about ETAC's exciting plans for defence collaboration and capability improvements.
SMi Group are pleased to have Colonel Fernando Raimun do Martinez, Commander, ETAC - European Tactical Airlift Centre presenting on "ETAC: Driving Cooperation Through Advanced Airlifting Training." The briefing will cover:
• From 2017 founding, development of IOC and work to deliver advanced tactical airlift training
• Promoting a European strategic culture through ETAC and work with wider partners such as the AATTC
• ETAC tasking and delivery of a permanent operational base for air mission planning
• Benefits of technology integration and adoption of new training programmes to support airlift capability development
This year’s agenda also includes an insightful presentation from Colonel Deanna Franks, Commandant, AATTC, US Air Force, briefing on 'Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Centre'. The discussion will cover:
• An overview of AATTC’s mission brief and strategic guidance
• AATTC’s OODA loop – analyse, develop, test and train: ADTT to offer assistance in the development of air forces across a variety of platforms
• AATTC as a key COE for EW and operating within degraded environments
• Working with ETAP to take part in joint collaborative efforts for advanced training
• Combat aircrew tactics studies and mobility electronic combat officers courses as a main stream for training
As strategic and heavy airlift continues to drive expeditionary capability – the market capitalisation of this mission critical sector continues to grow. There has never been a better time to meet and network with peers to learn from and improve pooling and sharing efforts across the globe.
Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling
1st-2nd December 2020
Seville, Spain
*Source: www.eatc-mil.com
