Sustainable Business. Avenga Partners with accessiBe to Use AI for Customer-Centric Innovation.

Rochelle Park, NJ, September 03, 2020 --(



The goal of the cooperation is to make the internet more accessible to every user through artificial intelligence (AI).



accessiBe’s unique solution adapts website content for all types of user needs, including physically challenged people. This AI-based solution scans websites and automatically applies accessibility standards to their websites.



As a sustainable business, Avenga company strategy involves incorporating technology into business for social good. It includes promoting inclusion by ensuring a better user experience through improved web accessibility for every single user.



Avenga is partnering with accessiBe to ensure legally compliant web accessibility for everyone. Now the tool has been implemented on avenga.com, so that webpage visitors will have a smooth and comfortable user experience.



“Even today, in the era of connectivity, individuals with health impairments can still not fully enjoy the benefits of digital. We, at Avenga, believe that we can enact positive social change by addressing inclusion. Our partnership with accessiBe is a vivid example of realizing technology’s huge potential for a smarter and more sustainable world. It’s a great honor and an absolute delight to cooperate with people who share the same values with us," shares Lily Smirnova, Global Marketing Director at Avenga.



Utilizing this fully automated compliance solution makes Avenga’s website infrastructure compliant with the entire Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1(WCAG), ADA, Section 508, other worldwide legislation, and major data protection regulations, including GDPR and CCPA.



CMO and Co-Founder of accessiBe, Gal Vizel, says, “We, at accessiBe, are proud to partner with Avenga and take one more step towards achieving our vision of an internet that is accessible to all. We agree strongly with Avenga’s values of inclusion and diversity and look forward to empowering people worldwide with AI technology.”



About Avenga

Avenga is a global IT and digital transformation technology company with over 20 years of experience. Our team of 2500 professionals in offices across Europe, the USA and Asia helps our clients obtain confidence that their technology-enabled projects will succeed. Avenga's mission is to shake up the conventional IT market: we consult, design, engineer and deliver real-world reliable solutions with fast results.



About аccessiBe



accessiBe, founded in 2016, is an innovative technological venture. The unique product of the company is an AI-powered fully automated web accessibility solution that makes web accessibility effortless and affordable, allowing every business to meet ADA, WCAG 2.1 and other worldwide legislation requirements. Starting in 2019, the company expanded its reach globally, helping to solve web accessibility needs for Volvo, Burger King, Hilton, Kappa, Deloitte, BMV and many others.

