The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 Recognizes Woods Aitken Attorneys

Denver, CO, August 30, 2020 --(

The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 recognitions, by market, include:



Denver, CO



Alvin M. Cohen

· Construction Law

· Real Estate Law



Kory D. George

· Construction Law



Daniel M. Gross

· Construction Law



Kerry L. Kester

· Construction Law

· Litigation - Construction



Lincoln, NE



Edward H. Tricker

· Appellate Practice

· Commercial Litigation

· Construction Law



Allen L. Overcash

· Arbitration

· Commercial Litigation

· Construction Law

· Litigation - Construction



James A. Overcash

· Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

· Construction Law



Terry C. Dougherty

· Commercial Litigation

· Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

· Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs



Paul M. Schudel

· Communications Law

· Utilities Law



Jerry L. Pigsley

· Employment Law - Management

· Labor Law – Management



Omaha, NE



Frank J. Mihulka

· Banking and Finance Law

· Corporate Law

· Real Estate Law



Bruce A. Smith

· Commercial Litigation



Todd W. Weidemann

· Commercial Litigation

· Construction Law



Michael D. Matejka

· Corporate Law

· Litigation - Real Estate

· Real Estate Law



The 2021 Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch recognitions, by market, include:



Denver, CO



Laura J. DePetro

· Commercial Litigation



Amanda C. Hoberg

· Commercial Litigation

· Construction Law



Colin P. Baumchen

· Litigation - Construction



Lincoln, NE



Kaylen K. Akert

· Banking and Finance Law



Audrey R. Svane

· Commercial Litigation



Cooper J. Overcash

· Corporate Governance and Compliance Law



Ashley H. Connell

· Labor and Employment Law - Management



Omaha, NE



Patrick T. Vint

· Commercial Litigation

· Construction Law

· Litigation – Construction



About Best Lawyers®

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 13 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.



Recognition by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is based entirely on peer review and employs the same methodology that has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide. These awards are recognitions given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. The "Ones to Watch" recipients typically have been in practice for 5-9 years.



About Woods Aitken

Lindsay Pape

303-606-6700



www.woodsaitken.com



