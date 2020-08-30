The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 Recognizes Woods Aitken Attorneys

Denver, CO, August 30, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Woods Aitken LLP is pleased to announce that 14 attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021, one of the legal profession’s oldest and most respected peer-review publications. In addition, eight Woods Aitken attorneys were named to the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch, which recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers.
The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 recognitions, by market, include:
Denver, CO
Alvin M. Cohen
· Construction Law
· Real Estate Law
Kory D. George
· Construction Law
Daniel M. Gross
· Construction Law
Kerry L. Kester
· Construction Law
· Litigation - Construction
Lincoln, NE
Edward H. Tricker
· Appellate Practice
· Commercial Litigation
· Construction Law
Allen L. Overcash
· Arbitration
· Commercial Litigation
· Construction Law
· Litigation - Construction
James A. Overcash
· Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
· Construction Law
Terry C. Dougherty
· Commercial Litigation
· Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
· Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs
Paul M. Schudel
· Communications Law
· Utilities Law
Jerry L. Pigsley
· Employment Law - Management
· Labor Law – Management
Omaha, NE
Frank J. Mihulka
· Banking and Finance Law
· Corporate Law
· Real Estate Law
Bruce A. Smith
· Commercial Litigation
Todd W. Weidemann
· Commercial Litigation
· Construction Law
Michael D. Matejka
· Corporate Law
· Litigation - Real Estate
· Real Estate Law
The 2021 Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch recognitions, by market, include:
Denver, CO
Laura J. DePetro
· Commercial Litigation
Amanda C. Hoberg
· Commercial Litigation
· Construction Law
Colin P. Baumchen
· Litigation - Construction
Lincoln, NE
Kaylen K. Akert
· Banking and Finance Law
Audrey R. Svane
· Commercial Litigation
Cooper J. Overcash
· Corporate Governance and Compliance Law
Ashley H. Connell
· Labor and Employment Law - Management
Omaha, NE
Patrick T. Vint
· Commercial Litigation
· Construction Law
· Litigation – Construction
About Best Lawyers®
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation. Almost 108,000 industry leading lawyers are eligible to vote (from around the world), and we have received over 13 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America©, 9.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 67,000 leading lawyers being included in the new edition. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore inclusion in Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
Recognition by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch is based entirely on peer review and employs the same methodology that has made Best Lawyers the gold standard for legal rankings worldwide. These awards are recognitions given to attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice in the United States. The "Ones to Watch" recipients typically have been in practice for 5-9 years.
About Woods Aitken
Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. Our approach to providing legal services is built on vast knowledge and experience, practical guidance, and long-term client success. Our attorneys are dedicated to results and compelled by integrity. Woods Aitken has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.woodsaitken.com.