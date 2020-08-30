Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Receive press releases from Benchmark International: By Email RSS Feeds: Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between HireVergence LLC and Job.com

Tampa, FL, August 30, 2020 --(



Job.com is a digital recruitment company with a unique perspective: delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high-level human capital delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer-level user experiences throughout the hiring process.



According to the company’s announcement, “We're delighted with the acquisition of HireVergence, their fantastic team and to work with their loyal customer base. This is a major step towards Job.com's vision of a digitized staffing industry, delivering a hiring experience to the jobseeker that moves away from transactions and focuses on career journeys," says Arran Stewart, co-founder, and Chief Visionary Officer.



"We are excited to be joining forces with Job.com. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to reshape the recruitment industry will provide immense value for our customers and exciting opportunities for our team. The three of us are looking forward to continuing on the journey we started nine years ago with Job.com," says HireVergence founders Mark, Dave and Julio.



Regarding the transaction process, Dave Gilden commented, “As founders, we were very pleased with the pipeline of qualified buyers that Benchmark was able to produce. We had multiple options to choose from, each with a unique upside to consider. Ultimately, it is highly unlikely we would have found any of these opportunities on our own.”



Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent HireVergence in this strategic transaction. Dave, Mark, and Julio are engaging and always responsive to diligence requests. We’re excited to see that their legacy will be preserved and enhanced through this transaction with Job.com. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International:

Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/

Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Tampa, FL, August 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- HireVergence, based in Tampa, Florida, is a highly specialized staffing firm providing experienced cybersecurity and IT resources to clients of all sizes nationwide. The founders of HireVergence, Mark Tuszynski, Dave Gilden, and Julio Sanchez, bring more than 50 years of combined experience in information technology.Job.com is a digital recruitment company with a unique perspective: delivering technology and capabilities that shake up the market by bringing together a data-driven approach based in AI and machine learning with high-level human capital delivered solutions, designed to efficiently attract and retain the right talent and provide consumer-level user experiences throughout the hiring process.According to the company’s announcement, “We're delighted with the acquisition of HireVergence, their fantastic team and to work with their loyal customer base. This is a major step towards Job.com's vision of a digitized staffing industry, delivering a hiring experience to the jobseeker that moves away from transactions and focuses on career journeys," says Arran Stewart, co-founder, and Chief Visionary Officer."We are excited to be joining forces with Job.com. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to reshape the recruitment industry will provide immense value for our customers and exciting opportunities for our team. The three of us are looking forward to continuing on the journey we started nine years ago with Job.com," says HireVergence founders Mark, Dave and Julio.Regarding the transaction process, Dave Gilden commented, “As founders, we were very pleased with the pipeline of qualified buyers that Benchmark was able to produce. We had multiple options to choose from, each with a unique upside to consider. Ultimately, it is highly unlikely we would have found any of these opportunities on our own.”Senior Transaction Associate Sunny Yang Garten at Benchmark International commented, “It was a pleasure to represent HireVergence in this strategic transaction. Dave, Mark, and Julio are engaging and always responsive to diligence requests. We’re excited to see that their legacy will be preserved and enhanced through this transaction with Job.com. On behalf of Benchmark International, we wish both companies continued success.”Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.comEurope: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0)161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.comAfrica: Anthony McCardle at +2721 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.comAbout Benchmark International:Benchmark International's global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $6B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International's deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com/Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com/ Contact Information Benchmark International

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Benchmark International Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend