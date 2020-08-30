Maple Leaf Farms Feed Mill Earns Industry Recertification

Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Feed mill located in Syracuse, Indiana has been recertified for the prestigious Safe Feed/Safe Food program.

“Our company is extremely proud to have earned the Safe Feed/Safe Food certification again this year,” said Co-President Scott Tucker. “This is a testament to our unrelenting commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring the health of our animals and the safety of our food products.”



The Safe Feed/Safe Food program is a one-of-a-kind, voluntary program that allows participating companies to demonstrate high standards of manufacturing that go above and beyond federal requirements. It signifies that qualifying companies have embraced the feed industry’s role in creating feed-based safety programs; they are doing their part to reduce food safety risks; they are participating in an approved risk-management program; and they are aggressively practicing risk reduction.



About Maple Leaf Farms, Inc.

