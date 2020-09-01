The Gladys Love Project Sends Love Notes to Seniors and Caregivers to Counter Isolation During COVID-19

Press Releases Gladys Love Project Press Release

New York, NY, September 01, 2020



The Gladys Love Project was inspired by Gladys, the beloved grandmother of founder Kym Motley. It is a non-profit organization based in New York City but whose reach is limitless. “Seniors have so much to share about their life experiences. All we have to do is connect with them to get insight and wisdom. And let’s not forget the caregivers who take care of our seniors. Let’s remind them all they are seen, beautiful, and loved,” says Kym Motley.



“This is already a community that American society tends to forget about. During this pandemic, the lack of attention and affection has only increased. The 'Love Notes' Project is our way of dropping a personal positive affirmation in their day to remind them they’re still valued,” says Board Member, Anna Bella.



Beyond the Coronavirus, the Gladys Love Project will incorporate gifting jewelry to seniors and caregivers, and is committed to developing future programming to bring attention to the Senior Community and their Caregivers.



Learn more at www.gladysloveproject.org



Kym Motley

704-277-4143



www.gladysloveproject.org



