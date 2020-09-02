A Drone-Based Solution to Increase Effectiveness of Customs Control of the State Revenue Service of Latvia

Mondot delivers complex drone-based solution to the State Revenue Service of the Republic of Latvia for remote monitoring and surveillance borders and of port area. This is the first time when drones will be used in Latvia to increase the effectiveness of customs control and prevention of smuggling.

The State Revenue Service of Latvia pointed out that this is a new approach to customs controls that has not been used in Latvia so far. The drone-based solution is implemented with the financial support of the European Commission Hercule III program which is administered by European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and aimed at promoting activities against fraud, corruption and any other illegal activities affecting the financial interests of the European Union. Riga, Latvia, September 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The UgCS CC software solution will allow to transfer a low latency, high quality video stream from the drone not only to the operator’s ground control software and but also to operational headquarter using safe mobile 4G/LTE connection. With UgCS CC it will be possible to record georeferenced video and live-stream it to a video management software (VMS) to help to secure and resolve possible illegal activities efficiently. It will help the State Revenue Service to manage the video stream from drone as easily as the stationary video streams of traditional security cameras, providing the option for experts to survey locations from office.The solution consists of a drone control software UgCS CC, developed by SPH Engineering, a high-endurance flying UAV platform manufactured by Finnish company VideoDrone, equipped with high resolution surveillance cameras, as well as video management system Milestone ® XProtect and configured hardware platform (workstations/servers) required for successful operations provided by Mondot, the deliverer of the solution.UgCS CC software is developed based on the universal ground control software UgCS, offering full planning and flight control toolset for a wide variety automatic drone missions for complex scenarios. UgCS CC adds the option to transfer live video stream not only to the drone pilot’s RC, but also to any location, not requiring surveillance experts physically to be at the inspected location.The State Revenue Service of Latvia pointed out that this is a new approach to customs controls that has not been used in Latvia so far. The drone-based solution is implemented with the financial support of the European Commission Hercule III program which is administered by European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) and aimed at promoting activities against fraud, corruption and any other illegal activities affecting the financial interests of the European Union.