bodyART Set to Bring Original and deepWORK Classes to Williamsburg’s The William Vale Every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday in September

Ryan Daniel Beck to teach at Vale Park on Saturdays and the rooftop at The William Vale on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

New York, NY, September 02, 2020 --(



Tuesdays + Thursdays:

9:00 AM - “bodyART deepWORK” – a very dynamic, high energy, pain-free, dripping sweat experience. This class will improve your cardiovascular endurance without abusing your joints.



Saturdays:

11:00 AM - “bodyART ORIGINAL” - a physical therapy approach to movement training. Increase your strength, flexibility and cardio stamina, as you prevent injuries, reduce knee and back pain, creating sustainable, holistic longevity for your body.



“We are so excited to bring bodyART to The William Vale throughout September. The unparalleled views from the rooftop of The William Vale and Vale Park are going to be a truly special backdrop for our sessions,” said Ryan Daniel Beck, Owner and Creative Director of bodyART Training Studios. “We look forward to leading you through each session in a safe and socially distanced way, all while enjoying these outdoor spaces.”



Classes will begin on Tuesday, September 1 and will run through Tuesday, September 29.



Tickets for Saturday classes can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/september-saturdays-11am-bodyart-original-at-the-william-vale-tickets-118677295987.



Tickets for Tuesday and Thursday classes can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tuesthurs-9am-bodyart-deepwork-at-the-william-vale-tickets-118672323113.



About bodyART



bodyART is a functional movement training system designed by Robert Steinbacher that balances your strength, flexibility and mental concentration. Ryan Daniel Beck is the owner and creative director of bodyART Training Studios, with public classes at Lululemon Soho, Athleta, Limelight, NeXa, Broadway Dance Center NY and Wellth Collective pop ups as well as private, corporate events for companies like Louis Vuitton, CitiBank and Google. The bodyART method is a holistic approach to functional movement, myofascial release, internal focus, dynamic breathwork, and fundamental principles of traditional Chinese medicine - Yin and Yang - which can be understood as passive and dynamic energy. It's a revolutionary approach to healthy, intelligent, sustainable movement training created to ensure that your ankles, knees, hips, lower back, shoulders, elbows, wrists, and neck are all working as designed many years from today. For more information, please visit www.bodyart-studios.com.



About The William Vale

Kaity Bandura

201-321-2092



www.bodyart-studios.com/



