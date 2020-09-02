Dirty Laundry Solutions Introduces Its Affordable Pick-Up and Drop-Off Service

Press Releases Dirty Laundry Solutions Press Release

The convenience driven service enables clients who have a lot on their plate, to request an affordable pick-up and drop-off service for their laundry. Similar to UberEats, Instacart, and Lyft the Wash N Fold Operator will receive orders through the Dirty Laundry Solutions app. The Operator will be able to provide a contactless experience as clients place orders from the comforts of their home. Peter Trang stated, “We are truly excited to empower and support our Wash N Fold operators to build a business where they are working for themselves but not by themselves.”



Atlanta, GA, September 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Dirty Laundry Solutions, an innovative new service brought to you by Founder & CEO Peter Trang, has come up with a quality resolution to an everyday problem...dirty laundry. The company mission is to provide solutions that create opportunities for their clients, operators, and partners in profit. Dirty Laundry Solutions is ideal for the continuing emergence of the peer to peer gig economy that empowers a whole new arena of households that are not only looking for passive income, but have an interest in creating a home based business operation they can be proud of as well.

