Glenelg Country School Announces Retirement of Its Head of School

Gregory J. Ventre, head of school since 2007, will end his 50-year academic career at the end of the current school year. The School's Board of Trustees will retain a consultant to begin searching for a new head of school.

“Many of the reasons for my decision are personal,” said Ventre. He also acknowledged that “the time has come for GCS to hear a new voice, with school leadership that is more contemporary and with a head who will offer a fresh vision and new ideas to move our great school forward.”



Ventre, the school’s ninth head, is the second-longest serving leader.



Board of Trustees Chair Brad Smith notes that Ventre has guided the school through a transformative period during which the school lost founders, benefactors, friends, and loved ones.



Ventre’s time at GCS spans a period of growth and achievement, including the addition of the Little Dragons program and athletic stadium, the expansion of academic programs, diversification of the school’s faculty, staff and student body, over two dozen athletic championships, and over $4 million in college scholarships awarded annually to graduating seniors.



“That period also included economic successes and downturns,” said Smith, recognizing that Ventre has led the school, “through a pandemic that affects every member of the GCS community. We are grateful for [Ventre’s] leadership during both good and challenging times.”



