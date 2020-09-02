Maple Leaf Farms Laboratory Earns International Accreditation

Press Releases Maple Leaf Farms Press Release

Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is North America's leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation family-owned company that also produces a line of value-added chicken products for retail and foodservice under the Milford Valley and Sandra’s brands. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or www.mapleleaffarms.com. Leesburg, IN, September 02, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. has announced that its BTC laboratory has been accredited in accordance with the International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2017 by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB). ISO 17025 is the standard of accreditation for laboratories to be deemed technically competent in most countries.“By earning the ISO 17025 accreditation, our BTC lab has demonstrated that it performs consistently with international quality standards,” said Co-President Scott Tucker. “This distinction is incredibly valuable in assuring confidence in the validity and consistency of our lab services.”The ANAB accreditation uses criteria and procedures specifically developed to determine technical competence and assure testing, calibration and measurement are accurate and reliable. These third-party audits are completed on an annual basis.“Our laboratory services include a variety of quality analyses for inputs and finished goods for the feed and food manufacturing industries,” said Tucker. “We share our customers’ commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of their products.”About Maple Leaf Farms, Inc.Maple Leaf Farms, Inc. is North America's leading producer of quality duck products, supplying retail and foodservice markets throughout the world with innovative, value-added foods. Founded in 1958, Maple Leaf Farms is a fourth generation family-owned company that also produces a line of value-added chicken products for retail and foodservice under the Milford Valley and Sandra’s brands. For more information, contact Maple Leaf Farms at 1-800-348-2812 or www.mapleleaffarms.com. Contact Information Maple Leaf Farms

